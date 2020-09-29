Kamie Roesler WIS Sunrise news anchor arrested after Columbia, South Carolina reporter smashes beer bottle on man’s head during political argument.

Also making her tabloid debut (but on the other side of the media lens) is South Carolina media namesake, Kamie Jo Roesler who gave new meaning to ‘journalistic flair’ when the 28-year-old morning news anchor for WIS-TV in Columbia reportedly smashed a beer bottle on a man’s had amid a ‘heated’ political argument. Indeed.

The Argus Leader reports Kamie Roesler WIS Sunrise anchor becoming embroiled in an argument with the an un-named 32-year-old victim while sitting outside Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

‘We had a few people that were there and two of them began arguing,’ police spokesman Sam Clemens told media. ‘They know each other; they’re not in any type of relationship. The victim said that it was some type of political argument.’

Roesler allegedly grabbed a beer bottle and swung it at the man, cracking him in the head. Bingo!

The victim, from Colton, South Dakota, refused medical attention at the scene for a cut to his face, saying he would see his own doctor for his injuries. Indeed!

Was she drinking?

But it ‘looked like he was probably’ going to need stitches after the assault, Clemens said.

Roesler was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

Of note, the victim didn’t provide any other details about the argument, Clemens said. It remained unclear if our tabloid media hero was under the influence of alcohol.

Roesler, who joined WIS-TV last September, is originally from North Dakota. She previously worked for KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, WIS-TV reported.

Brad Hyatt, the station’s news director, has declined to respond to media overtures. Can anyone guess why…?