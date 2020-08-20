Timothy Gaskin Campbell Marshalls homophobic rant. San Fransisco man who happens to be gay is known to also be an artist hobnobs in celebrity circles.

A California anti-masker has been caught on video going on a homophobic rant and threatening an employee at Marshalls, a discount department store in Campbell, with a ‘massive fine’ after being denied service.

The man in question, since identified as Timothy Gaskin, 52, on social media, as an artist and onetime LGBT talk-show host in San Francisco, is filmed using homophobic slurs after spotting a bystander filming his exchange with a store employee who had just told him to leave the store after realizing that he was shopping without a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus.

‘You dumb f**king f***ot what’s your problem? What’s your dumb f**king problem? You don’t know the law, that’s how stupid you are,’ Gaskin was heard telling the person recording him.

After the employee, as well as the person recording the video, tells the irate man that he could not use the kind of language he was using, Gaskin, who has been branded by many on the internet as ‘Kevin’ – the male version of ‘Karen’, turned to the employee and told him that there was a law which prohibited him from being denied service because of his physical disability.

‘It’ll cost you $75,000. It’s a health code violations to deny service to people with disabilities. One ear,’ Gaskin says, pointing at one of his ears, which appeared to be equipped with a hearing aid.

Anti-masker in California goes on a homophobic rant and refuses to leave pic.twitter.com/5g2ofQIvxB — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 19, 2020

Gaskin dares the store employee to ‘look up the law.’ As the staffer sounds confused and started stuttering, Gaskin stresses the fact that the store can choose to keep him out but it will cost them.

‘It”s your choice, I don’t care,’ he says. The employee then warns Gaskin that he was going to call the cops, to which, ‘Kevin’ replies that the hefty fine also applies if the police were called on him.

The video cuts out before the reported aftermath of the incident. Apparently, when the employees at the store tried to get the man to reveal his identity, he started to expose himself in front of everyone.

According to TMZ, the police did arrive at the scene but by that time, the man had disappeared. Campbell Police Department Captain Ian White told the gossip site that a police complaint was filed on Tuesday, August 18, and the investigation is ongoing.

Artist & former talk show host who also happens to be gay

But there’s more.

A report via SFist describes Gaskin, as being a self avowed gay man (self hate anyone?) who is a third-generation San Franciscan, known in SF circles for hobnobbing with then Mayor Gavin Newsom and first wife Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Gaskin also co-founded the local LGBT magazine Gloss and later Benefit, as well as hosting a basic cable show in the early 2000s called ‘OUT Spoken.’ Gaskin was also named to Newsom’s newly formed San Francisco Arts Task Force in 2006.

‘Our goal is to inspire people,’ Gaskin told the San Francisco Examiner back in 2006. ‘We’re in a way a guidebook through good example.’

Gaskin, who had sold a number of paintings using celebrity images and popular logos in pop-art fashion, caused a stir by painting the Louis Vuitton logo around the room without the company’s permission. He called it a commentary on consumerism and celebrity culture, KPIX reports. Indeed.