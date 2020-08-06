Terri Thomas Hackensack NJ woman charged with assaulting Margot Kagan of Teaneck at Staples store over face mask dispute amid ongoing coronavirus.

A New Jersey woman has been captured on video knocking down a recent liver transplant recipient and breaking her leg during a dispute over a face mask at a store.

Come Tuesday, the Hackensack Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Terri Thomas, 25, on an aggravated assault charge in connection to the attack on Margot Kagan, 54, of Teaneck which took place inside a Staples store on July 29.

Kagan was using a fax machine at the office supply store in Hackensack when Thomas, approached a machine next to her.

Video revealed Thomas’ face mask pulled down below her mouth, with Kagan asking her to put the mask back over her mouth.

Kagan’s request allegedly sent Thomas into a rage and she yelled profanities at her before hurling the older woman to the ground and walking away.

Witnesses stood by & refused to come to fallen woman’s aid

The attack came despite Kagan walking about with the aid of a cane after her having a liver transplant four months ago, reported ABC 7 NY.

Several people, including Staples employees, are seen standing around looking at the injured woman laying on the floor, but no one immediately comes to her aid.

Thomas then returns and walks past Kagan, who unsuccessfully tries to trip her with her foot.

Capt. Darrin DeWitt, of Hackensack police, stressed that Staples staffers did call 911 and tended to the victims moments later, but their efforts were not captured on video.

Liver transplant patient further sidelined

Kagan was later taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a fractured left tibia that required surgery to put a steel plate inside her knee.

Speaking to News 12 New Jersey from her hospital bed, Kagan said Thomas lunged at her after she told her that she was endangering everyone by refusing to wear her mask properly.

The victim said she was told by her doctors that she will not be able to put weight on her left leg for up to 10 weeks.

Following her arrest, Thomas was released with a summons. She is due back in court on August 24.