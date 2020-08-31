Tamarris Bohannon St. Louis Police Officer and father of three dies from gunshot wound to the head after responding to shooting call in South City.

One of two St Louis police officers shot Saturday in south St. Louis City while responding to a shooting call has died from his injuries, the department said.

The fallen officer, identified as Tamarris Bohannon, 29, served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for over three years. The officer was a father of three.

Bohannon was struck in the head after responding to a shooting in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park, police said.

Another officer, who is 30, was struck in the leg, treated and released from the hospital. The second officer had been on the force about six months.

‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that our critically injured officer has died… You will be deeply missed,’ the department posted on Twitter. ‘We cannot express how much we appreciate the hospital staff who continuously treated both officers for their injuries.’

The officers were shot while searching for a reported gunshot victim KMOV4 reports.

The 43-year-old suspected gunman was taken into custody at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday after ordering a family out of their home at gunpoint & barricading himself inside for nearly 12 hours, authorities said. The man’s identity was not publicly released.

Offered, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson in a statement, ‘This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face everyday to keep us safe.’

Adding, ‘This is a terrible, senseless tragedy.’

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said eight of his officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1.

‘We’re trying to cope through a very trying summer, and it’s very difficult. It’s very difficult,’ he said.