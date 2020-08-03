Nicholas Arnold Schock w hite supremacist punches black woman at Nokomis, Florida restaurant. 31 prior arrests.

Video has captured the moment a white supremacist spewing his love for Trump and hatred for others on Friday violently attacking a ‘black woman’ in Nokomis, Florida.

The self-proclaimed Aryan Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, went on a rampage inside a restaurant, where he began screaming, ‘I’m a white supremacist, Aryan Nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos are gonna be my closest relatives, I promise you.’

Someone at the restaurant asked him to quiet down because kids were present, to which he responded … ‘I don’t give a f***, call Donald Trump, please.’

‘Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going anywhere.’

After making a sexual threat to a woman at a table, Schock walked toward a female staff member and with all his might, slapped her hard with an open hand and then punched her. She was knocked out by the assault.

Aryan brotherhood

About six men in the vicinity rushed to help her. One man put Schock in a headlock until he could be detained. An arriving deputy said there was a large crowd surrounding a smaller group of people holding Schock down.

While he was being detained, Schock yelled about the Aryan brotherhood and white supremacy. He was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle by two deputies.

Deputies spoke with the woman who was struck. She said Schock entered the business cursing and screaming. He undressed down to no shirt and his pants undone, exposing his groin area enough to see his pubic hair, the report states.

The woman tried to keep him from entering the business, but the man became more disruptive, and others tried to help remove him from the restaurant.

31 Prior arrests

Multiple videos were taken showing the incident, which were turned over to deputies. A video posted on Facebook by Shelley Troyer, a patron at the restaurant Friday, has since been shared 2000 times with over 1.2 comments.

The Hardee County Clerk of Courts shows that Schock has had 31 cases since 2000 reports Florida’s Herald Tribune.

In 2005, he was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and alcohol for a person under 21.

In 2016, he was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (carrying a concealed firearm with ammunition), and criminal mischief more than $1,000.

He was sentenced to three years in state prison and was released Dec. 4, 2019.

Schock was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace. He’s still in custody tmz reports.

