Nashville Bachelorette party guest coughs on worker during dispute as The Mockingbird restaurant co-owner, Mikey Corona demands charges are laid.

Manners bereft during a pandemic. A woman celebrating a bachelorette party in Tennessee is accused of having intentionally coughed on a restaurant employee during a dispute over tables being combined.

Mikey Corona, co-owner of The Mockingbird in Nashville, said he wants criminal charges filed after a bachelorette party of 10 women who he claims refused to comply with the city’s health orders barring more than six guests per table, WKRN reports.

The group ‘stormed’ out of the restaurant late Saturday once their request was denied, except for one guest who purposefully coughed on the assistant manager, Corona claims.

‘It was intentional, it was malice, it was not done in any sort of accidental way,’ Corona said, adding that the woman coughed three times while holding her hand in the employee’s direction. ‘We knew exactly what that meant.’

Several in the group also refused to wear face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus, Corona said.

Drawing the line

‘It’s not OK to do it anywhere,’ he said of the woman’s alleged actions. ‘That’s the equivalent of like spitting on somebody, or slapping somebody, let alone during a pandemic.’

The unidentified assistant manager will be tested for COVID-19 and has since been sent home to quarantine, leaving him down another employee during an already tough time for his business, Corona said.

‘So it’s just a struggle all around and it’s not necessary,’ he told the media outlet. ‘You know, we’re all about fun in this town, but when you come in with your bedazzled cowboy boots and you stomp on us like we’re a mat, that’s not OK. That’s where you have to draw the line because we’re also human and you should respect that first and foremost.’

Police in Nashville are investigating the case as a simple assault.

Two women in the bachelorette party, meanwhile, told a news outlet in Mobile, Alabama, that the accusation was untrue and that they are consulting an attorney, WKRN reports.