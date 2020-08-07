Marilane Carter missing: Overland Park, Alabama mom of 3 & pastor’s wife vanishes while traveling to Alabama in search of mental health treatment.

Kansas authorities are searching for a mother of three who disappeared as she traveled to Alabama in search of mental health treatment.

Marilane Carter, 36, was last seen leaving her Overland Park home late Saturday. She was driving a gray 2011 GMC Acadia SUV en route to visit family in Birmingham, Alabama, police said in a statement issued Wednesday.

‘Ms. Carter has made concerning statements to her family and has not been heard from since later Sunday,’ police said, adding that her last telephone contact with relatives put her in the area of Memphis, Tennessee.

Carter’s brother-in-law, Brady McLaughlin, told AL.com that Carter was headed to Alabama in search of mental health counseling and may have contacted the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital or Grandview Medical Center to arrange that.

‘However she could have chosen to find that help at a place closer to where her phone last pinged,’ a Facebook page set up to find the woman reads.

Ceased contact w/ family members

Of disconcert, Carter has not contacted family, including her husband, Rev. Adam Carter, who works as a pastor in Overland Park, since late Sunday as she traveled on Interstate 55 entering Memphis.

Carter’s cellphone is dead and no charges have been made to her credit card, McLaughlin said.

‘Marilane’s husband and three children, as well as our entire family, just want to know that Marilane is safe,’ McLoughlin told AL. ‘The biggest way to help now is to share this story, share any leads or information with law enforcement and pray that God orchestrates a path for her to be found safely.’

The ongoing search for Carter is focused on a 3-mile radius where her cellphone last pinged as she entered Memphis, according to the Facebook page.

Just got word that Marilane Carter, wife of SBC pastor @AdamCarter86, has gone missing (last contact was in the Memphis area headed toward Birmingham). Please be in prayer for their family. Latest info on her and her car attached here. pic.twitter.com/4jMrnLJwFI — Jonathan Howe (@Jonathan_Howe) August 5, 2020

No sight of missing mom or car

‘Still no contact with Marilane Carter or her vehicle,’ the page reads. ‘We have received hundreds of messages and tens of thousands of shares. Your prayers and concern is unmatched and we are beyond grateful.’

‘We are devastated because she has three children and they cry every night. They are asking for their mommy. Her husband loves her so much,’ told Marlene Mesler, Carter’s mother via WMC5.

The family has also called hospitals along the way. They believe somebody may have seen something that can help reunite Marilane Carter with her family.

Carter, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and black yoga pants.