Lenka Koloma Freedom To Breathe Agency head caught on video harassing Orange County, California worker, Liz Chavez that she could be sued for demanding customers wear masks.

A woman from a purported anti-mask ‘agency’ has been captured on camera falsely informing a California grocery store worker that she could be sued — or go to jail — for requiring customers to wear a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus.

Sporting a badge and a holding a clipboard, Lenka Koloma — founding member of the so-called ‘Freedom To Breathe Agency’— is shown relaying the bogus claim to masked store supervisor Liz Chavez at a health food shop in Orange County.

‘You personally can be sued for this, OK?’ Koloma says in an authoritative tone, according to a video posted on TikTok. ‘You are putting yourself into major legal liability.’

Chavez, 31, had just asked Koloma to wear a mask inside the store when Koloma — whose group is not a government organization — launched into a speech about personal freedoms, Chavez told Buzzfeed.

‘I went up to them like, ‘Hey, in order to be inside the store you’re required to wear a mask,’’ Chavez told the outlet, adding it was store policy. ‘They told me, ‘No, we’re not required to wear a mask.’’

Her name is Lenka Koloma and she is a famous Orange County anti-masker. She makes regular appearances lying at our board of supervisors meetings and can be seen with her chiropractor husband in the San Clemente @chadgoesdeep video about pic.twitter.com/vpoVxFf8mX — 🐊 134340⁷ 🐊 (@pamelasm) August 7, 2020

‘They were telling me I could go to prison for up to 3 to 5 years’

Koloma reckons the group was ‘making sure that people’s constitutional rights, civil and federal laws are not broken,’ and handed the masked worker a piece of paper.

‘I’m just following the store policy ma’am,’ Chavez replies.

The woman follows up to say that Chavez is putting herself ‘at legal liability’ while ‘you are probably paid $15 an hour or $12 an hour.’ Adding, ‘You guys need to be careful,’ she says, looking into the camera as she walks away.

‘The piece of paper they gave me was basically telling me I could go to prison for up to 3 to 5 years and I could get fined up to $10,000 for telling them to wear a mask if I’m not a doctor,’ Chavez explained to buzzfeed.

Adding, ‘They weren’t there to shop…They honestly were probably just waiting for somebody to come up to them and ask them to wear a mask so they could do this.’

But there’s more.

Koloma also said she and a woman she entered the store with ‘both have medical, health conditions and also religious beliefs that do not allow us to wear a mask.’

‘Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,’

The Freedom To Breathe Agency has drawn attention in the past, prompting a warning from the Department of Justice in June over its fraudulent face mask fliers. The group had been distributing phony ‘face mask exempt’ cards, claiming holders could skirt store rules ‘under the Americans with Disability Act.’ The distributed fliers misspelled Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The Department of Justice said in a statement that the cards were not issued or endorsed by the government.

‘Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,’ said US Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin in a statement. ‘These cards do not carry the force of law. The “Freedom to Breathe Agency,” or “FTBA,” is not a government agency.’

By Sunday night, the video had raked in more than 1.4 million views on TikTok, and more on Twitter.

A change org petition to bring charges against Lenka Koloma and the FTBA (Freedom to Breath Agency) at time of publishing had garnered 549 signatures out of a necessary 1000.