Katiuscia Silva Mota Brazilian model sets self on fire following argument with 21 year old girlfriend as investigators seek to establish if fire was accident or intentional.

A Brazilian model has been badly burned after becoming engulfed in flames following an argument with her girlfriend. The ‘violent’ episode which was caught on video has shocked locals as it has now gone viral.

Katiuscia Silva Mota, 31, is captured on film with her hair and parts of her body ablaze during the Aug. 10 incident at her home in Serra, Brazil.

Security cameras outside Mota’s condominium show the woman arguing with her partner before the pair return inside, where Mota later stumbles out into an entryway on fire. Mota’s girlfriend and several others then come to her aid and try to put out the flames, the clip shows.

The model was left with burns to 40% of her body following the ‘unfortunate’ incident, Brazil’s G1 reported.

Police in southeastern Brazil are now investigating to see if a crime occurred at the behest of the model’s mother. The 21-year-old girlfriend, accompanied by an attorney, met with police investigators late last week.

Victim of jealousy?

Mota’s girlfriend, who works with flammable materials as part of her job in perfumes and colognes, told cops the fire was sparked by a lighter after Mota came in contact with alcohol in their apartment, G1 reports. Mota was also on medication at the time, her girlfriend added.

It is unclear if the fire was sparked intentionally or by accident. Speculation exists that the fire may have been caused by lighter fluid. It remained unclear how the model came in touch with the lighter fluid.

Mota’s mother said the fire may have been caused by a cigarette, claiming her daughter would not have tried to intentionally set herself on fire due to her profession.

In an interview with TV Gazeta, the 21 year old girlfriend claimed she was the target of unfair accusations & denied having set fire to Silva Mota. The 21 year old who has been together with the victim for just on one year claims ‘that it all started with a normal argument out of jealousy.’