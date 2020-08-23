: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cora Nickle San Antonio woman murder: Victim’s boyfriend, Jorge Izquierdo arrested in shooting slaying after body found by woman’s two young children at home.

San Antonio police have arrested the boyfriend of a 27-year-old Texas woman whose lifeless body was found by her two young children Thursday, KSAT reports.

Two children, ages 8 and 5, were at the home in Northwest San Antonio when the eldest child texted their grandmother just after 10am Thursday morning that their mother was on floor not responding.

The grandmother rushed to the home located on the 8000 block of Maverick Draw, near Old Tezel Road, to find her daughter, Cora Nickle, dead.

During an investigation, detectives found probable cause that her boyfriend, Jorge Izquierdo, 29, allegedly murdered her. A warrant was approved in conjunction with the Oxnard (California) PD and Izquierdo was arrested on Saturday without incident according to News4SA.

LMTOnline reported Nickle being shot to death.

Previous domestic issues

Neighbors told KSAT that they heard Nickle arguing with a man several times in the past.

Both children have since been placed with family members.

Izquierdo was taken to the Ventura County Jail, where he is waiting to be transported back to Texas, according to Port Hueneme Police.

No known motive for the shooting murder was revealed.