Jayla Jones found: Missing Miami 11 year old girl turns up 36 hours after seemingly disappearing. Family said girl disappeared after taking out trash – but did she just leave on her own?

An 11 year old Miami girl who was reported missing after taking out the trash, Monday morning, has been found according to Florida authorities.

Jayla Jones was found near Northeast 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue, just blocks from her home, local10 reported some 36 hours after seemingly vanishing.

The young girl’s recovery follows the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issuing a missing child alert for Jayla on Monday. An Amber Alert was also issued for the girl, Tuesday afternoon after she still failed to initially show up.

‘Her grandma is crying, her mother is crying. We love her. Her auntie loves her, everybody in the family loves her. We are crying,’ Jayla’s mother, Nakia Jones had told the media outlet prior to news of Jayla’s discovery.

Jayla had been last seen in the 100 block of Northeast 67th Street in Miami, wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

Why would an 11 year old girl want to leave home?

The child was described as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

According to family members, Jayla told her mother that she was taking out the trash sometime Monday morning and never returned.

Police told of surveillance video showing Jayla walking out of the apartment complex on her own, raising questions as to whether the child had willfully left the home after fears she may have been abducted.

Offered Miami Police Chief Colina, ‘What was going on inside the home? Is there cause for someone to run away? Is this a situation where the child chose to leave and doesn’t want to return? Or is this a situation where a child was abducted or taken by force?’

Reports to date have not told of how Jayla came to be missing, where she spent the 36 hours prior to her discovery and whether the girl may have orchestrated her own disappearance.

‘Our family is not complete. We need her to come home. She’s not with a family friend. She’s not with anyone we know of,’ relative Doris Jones told local10 on Monday.

Adding, ‘Nobody should be sleeping, because if it was somebody else’s kid, they’d want everybody in the world to help them find them.’