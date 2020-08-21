Winnetka pier Karen arrested for hitting black cyclist she said was trespassing...

Irene Donoshaytis Northfield, Illinois woman arrested for hitting black man, Otis Campbell she said was trespassing Winnetka public bridge.

A middle aged white Illinois woman has caused disconcert after being captured on video demanding a black cyclist present a pass in order to walk along a public pier in which she accused the man, ‘Maybe you want to kill me?’

Footage of the Monday encounter between Otis Campbell, of Skokie, and Irene Donoshaytis, of Northfield, shows the woman claiming a public pier at Tower Road Park was open solely to Winnetka residents, which a nearby staffer corrects.

‘So to get into the beach itself, to walk on the beach, you do have to have a pass,’ the female staffer says. ‘But to walk up and down this driveway and onto the pier, you don’t need a pass.’

Donoshaytis, 65, then tries to continue, but Campbell, who had been riding his bike, cuts her off, video shows.

‘So it means it’s public?’ he asks, which the staffer twice confirms.

charged a racist a Karen today with battery after she racially profiled us. note, this is after she aggressively told us to leave because we weren’t allowed on the public peer without “parking passes”. This happened in Winnetka, IL. #BLM pic.twitter.com/L9XXBjWkwX — Oh (@oh_campbell1) August 18, 2020

‘Why would I want to kill you? Is it because I’m black?’

‘No, it’s not public,’ Donoshaytis replies. ‘It’s for people who live in Winnetka, and we pay for it.’

Campbell then reiterates that the staffer ‘didn’t say that’ before Donoshaytis asks the staffer to call her manager, the clip shows.

‘It’s not so funny,’ Donoshaytis tells an incredulous Campbell, who replies that he’s ‘dying’ of laughter.

‘You crazy?’ she continues in an Eastern European accident. ‘Maybe you want to kill me?’

‘Not at all, nope,’ Campbell replies. ‘Why would I want to kill you? Is it because I’m black?’

‘Yes,’ Donoshaytis replies, before mocking Campbell and asking if he’s an ‘idiot,’ footage shows.

She then appears to swat at Campbell as he warns that she is ‘about to go viral’ over the incident — which did lead to her arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge the nypost reports.

Racial profiling of African American male

Donoshaytis was released on bond after being taken into custody at the pier, Winnetka Police Chief Marc Hornstein told the tabloid.

If convicted, Donoshaytis faces up to one year in jail plus fines, Hornstein said.

Campbell, meanwhile, said in a detailed Facebook post that Donoshaytis, whom he referred to as a ‘Karen,’ had racially profiled him. Karen is a pejorative description often used to describe a self entitled middle aged white woman exacting her ‘whiteness’ or ‘white privilege‘ in a bid to intimidate or belittle their targets.

‘Note, this is after she aggressively told us to leave because we weren’t allowed on a public pier without ‘parking passes,” Campbell went on to write in his since viral post.