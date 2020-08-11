: About author bio at bottom of article.

Hilary Tisch suicide: Steve Tisch daughter kills self after years of fighting depression. Socialite & philanthropist struggled over many years.

The daughter of New York Giant‘s co-owner Steve Tisch has died on Monday as a result of an attempted suicide over the weekend.

Hilary Tisch, 36, passed away in a hospital as her family is left distraught and heartbroken. The cause of the socialite’s death was not revealed.

Steve, son of former Giants owner BobTisch, told TMZ in a statement that Hilary battled depression before she died.

Hilary’s ‘mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives,’ he said, adding that she was ‘a kind, caring and beautiful person.’

‘She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could.’

Committed philanthropist

Sources told the publication that Hilary struggled with depressions for several years.

But Hilary spent much of her life helping others through charity work at Operation Smile, a nonprofit medical service that provided more than 220,00 free surgeries to children and young adults born with cleft lips and cleft palates.

Hilary was also a successful jewelry designer and gemologist. A Facebook account for Hilary said she graduated from New York University after attending elementary and high school in California.

A website for the store Doen listed Tisch as the founding partner and creative consultant.

Hilary said she had a ‘passion for discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects and beautiful clothing both old and new.’

Steve said the entire Tisch family is ‘utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We love and will miss her dearly.’

Giant’s co-owner John Mara released a statement on Monday evening, New York Post reports.

‘On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family.

‘Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort.’

Hilary is survived by her father Steve, mother Patsy Tisch, her brother Will Tisch and his wife Grave, Zachary Tisch, Elizabeth Tisch and Holden Tisch.