Megan Boswell Tennessee mother charged with 19 counts in connection to the death of her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

An 18-year-old Tennessee mother arrested earlier this year for allegedly lying to investigators about her missing toddler daughter was on Wednesday indicted by a grand jury on a series of charges including felony murder, child abuse & child neglect.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and other officials announced the charges after a grand jury, voted Wednesday night to indict Megan Boswell, missing baby Evelyn Mae Boswell‘s mother, on two counts of felony murder and 17 other counts. The charges come months after the missing child’s remains were discovered in March, less than a month after the mother was arrested for purportedly misleading investigators in February.

The indictment includes:

— Two counts of felony murder

— One count of aggravated child abuse

— One count of aggravated child neglect

— One count of tampering with evidence

— One count of abuse of corpse

— One count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances

— 12 counts of false reports

Evelyn’s remains were found on a family member’s property near Blountville on March 6. The 15-month-old girl from Blountville had been last seen in December. It wasn’t until two months later in February that Evelyn Boswell was reported. Until now, no one had been charged with her death.

Evidence gathered determining that mother murdered her baby daughter

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it was determined that Boswell killed Evelyn and disposed of her daughter’s body.

Staubus said Boswell’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 28 in Sullivan County criminal court.

Her bond is currently set at $1 million, WJHL reports.

Offered, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, ‘Baby Evelyn’s body was found on March 6. Since that time, my detectives, TBI agents, and the DA’s office have worked tirelessly conducting interviews, combing through evidence, and establishing a timeline in order to determine the circumstances leading to baby Evelyn’s death.’

Cassidy continued: ‘As a result of false information given by the defendant along with misinformation circulated in the community, there has been a lot of confusion in the case. I want to be clear when I say that after an extensive and thorough investigation, other individuals were eliminated as suspects and Megan Boswell became the sole suspect in this case.’

The sheriff said investigators cannot reveal the details of the evidence they have gathered because the case still has to be prosecuted.

‘We are determined to make sure that justice is served for baby Evelyn,’ Cassidy reiterated.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch encouraged anyone who suspects child abuse to immediately report it to local authorities or the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004.

‘Child abuse must stop,’ Rausch said. ‘And we must do all we can in our power to make it stop.’