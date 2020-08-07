Cassie Neely & Paul Eric Leathers of Plantersville, Lee County, Mississippi caretakers charged after toddler in their custody tests positive for illicit drugs.

How did two drug afflicted individuals come to be child caretakers?

A Mississippi woman has been taken into custody and a man is on the run after a 3-year-old in Lee County toddler tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.

Cassie Neely, 35, and Paul Eric Leathers, 47, both from Plantersville, were the caretakers of the toddler, and there were other children in the home, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said.

Following the Sheriff’s office receiving a report that the child had tested positive for the drugs, all children at the home were removed and placed in a safety plan by Lee County Child Protective Services.

A criminal investigation was then initiated by the office.

Drug addict caretakers lengthy criminal histories

It remained unclear how the drug addict custodians came to be the children’s caregivers, and for how long. Also unclear is what initially led to authorities launching an investigation into the un-named toddler’s toxicity levels. It remained unclear whether the other children were also under the influence?

During the investigation, it was discovered that both caretakers of the children had ‘lengthy’ criminal histories and both had tested positive for meth. Warrants were issued for the arrest of both caretakers for felony child abuse.

Neely was taken into custody on August 4 and is currently in the Lee County Jail under a $100,000 bond WLBT3 reports.

Leathers is still on the run and is believed to be driving a silver Ford F-150 truck. He is possibly in the Mooreville area.

Authorities have asked anyone with information on where Leathers may be located, to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-841-9040.