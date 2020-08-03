Casey William Kelley, Florida man buys $140K Porsche w/ fake check printed from home computer along with luxury watches only to be busted when checks fail to clear.

If only you and I had thought of this too … or maybe not?

A Florida man is accused of having purchased a brand new Porsche with a bogus check he printed on a home computer — along with buying luxury watches.

Casey William Kelley, 42, of Wewahithcka, Walton County cashed in the nearly $140,000 fake check at a local car dealership on Tuesday but was taken into custody a day later upon attempting to buy three Rolex watches at a jeweler in Miramar Beach with more bogus checks, to the value of $61,521.

Our collective hero was busted and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false bank note according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

But there’s more.

At least I fake splurged for a day?

Matters continued to devolve when the car dealer who sold Kelley a Porsche 911 Turbo, unsuccessfully tried to cash Kelley’s check, who in turn reported the vehicle as stolen.

The jeweler, however, opted to keep both the check and the watches until the money cleared.

When the check came back as false, the cashier reported the crime to police — though Kelley by then was already in custody according to The Palm Beach Post.

‘Casey stated he didn’t know what the big deal was, and that since it was his account number on the check he printed out, it should be fine,’ the arrest report reads.

Our collective hero admitted to authorities that he’d printed the checks at home, cops said. Kelley was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.

Kelley had a first appearance on Thursday, and is scheduled for another hearing on September 22.