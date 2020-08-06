Ashley Mason Burger King suspect wife of Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes charged in shooting murder of Desmond Armond Joshua.

A Florida woman upset that her Burger King order took too long, leading to a newly hired restaurant employee being fatally shot, has been charged, along with the man accused of pulling the trigger, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Mason, 31, was booked on principal to first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm reports clickorlando.

Deputies said the shooting happened Aug. 1 around 7:30 p.m. at the Burger King on the 7000 block of E. Colonial Drive, Orange County.

When they arrived, deputies said they found Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video was recovered showing Joshua in a physical altercation with Mason’s husband, Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, who had him in a headlock, according to an arrest affidavit.

A case of disrespect?

A witness said the restaurant was busy that night and the drive-thru was backed up, which caused customers to have to wait longer than usual.

Mason’s 13-year-old daughter told officers she was in the front seat of her mom’s car, and clams Joshua having been disrespectful to her mother, according to court documents.

She told officers she thought Joshua was talking about them behind the drive-thru window, according to court documents.

The teen told investigators she threw a small drink at the drive-thru window, according to court documents.

Mason, who was mad about the delay, got out of her vehicle and began yelling that she was going to have ‘her man’ come to the restaurant, so an employee refunded her $40 and asked her to leave, records show.

Mason waited in the parking lot in her black sedan for a few minutes then drove away and returned with a white truck with Rodriguez-Tormes inside, who was demanding that Joshua fight him, deputies said.

Deputies said after the witness pulled Rodriguez-Tormes off of Joshua, Rodriguez-Tormes then went to his truck and got the gun, telling Joshua, ‘You got two seconds before I shoot you.’

Suspect wife handed murder weapon to husband

Court documents show various witness testimony accuses Mason of pointing a gun in the direction of the fight between the victim and her husband. She is also accused of giving her husband the gun used in the shooting.

Shortly thereafter, Rodriguez-Tormes shot Joshua then he fled in the white truck while the black sedan also fled, deputies, said.

Joshua was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Rodriguez-Tormes a career criminal with a plethora of prior convictions was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.