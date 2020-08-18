32 year old man dies after getting stuck in Scottsdale waterslide park

Man dies after getting stuck at Eldorado Aquatic Park waterslide park in Scottsdale, Arizona. Victim described as 32 year old homeless man.

Just trying to cool off during a heat-wave? A 32-year-old man has died after becoming stuck in the pipe of a waterslide at a Scottsdale, Arizona waterpark.

Scottsdale police said an officer was patrolling the area around 12:30 a.m. Monday when they heard calls for help at Eldorado Aquatic Park, KNXV-TV reported.

The cop traced the muffled pleas to a pipe that helps support one of the waterslides.

Police believe the man, who was homeless, climbed over a fence into the park and was up on the slide before he somehow got into the pipe structure and became trapped.

By 2am authorities lost communication with the trapped man. Emergency crews had to dismantle the slide in order to free the body of the ‘transient’.

#Scottsdale

A man’s body found inside Eldorado Aquatic Park

What a way to die

“Well St Peter, I was going down the pipe part of the water slide & got stuck & drown” pic.twitter.com/40KU0L7YRY — Sonoran Desert Bedouin (@PhoenixRichard) August 17, 2020

Identity of ‘transient victim’ not released

Fire officials were seen draining the back pool area early Monday and said the man was about four feet down. Crews were seen dismantling the pipes to get the man out.

The facility has a lap pool, water slides, and a play gym.

It remained unclear how the man was able to make his way into the pipe structure or why he had sought to enter the water area. Of note temperatures in Scottsdale had been as high as 114F (46 celsius) during record heat wave in the region.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine how the man died.

The incident is under investigation and the Aquatic Centers is closed.

To date authorities have not released the identity of the victim.