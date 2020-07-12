: About author bio at bottom of article.

Wesley Chapel, Florida homeowner shoots & kills 2 burglars, Luis Casado, and Khyle Durham, injures 3rd, Jeremiah Trammel while protecting self.

A teenager is facing charges for a would-be armed home invasion robbery involving his two accomplices, who were shot and killed by a Florida homeowner protecting himself. The teen who was also shot, survived, incurring non critical injuries.

The deceased accomplices were identified as Luis Casado, 21, and Khyle Durham, 21, with Jeremiah Trammel, 19, surviving after the homeowner shot at the three men while defending himself at his Wesley Chapel home near Tampa.

Casado and Durham were shot dead as they were walking along a narrow hallway towards the owner of the house early Friday morning, circa 1a.m.

Both had their faces covered with black masks and had guns drawn according to Fox35.

According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Trammel was able to make a quick escape from the home after the homeowner’s gun suddenly jammed allowing for a pause in the shooting.

Exercising one’s Second Amendment to bear arms to protect oneself

Trammel was caught by a next door neighbor who also had a gun and held him on the spot until cops arrived.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Casado and Durham were ‘extremely violent’ criminals, according to Sheriff Nocco, while Trammel had a previous arrest for other charges.

‘The victim in this case was exercising his Second Amendment right to protect himself in his home,’ Nocco said.

The homeowner who was alone at the time and playing video games realized something was amiss after hearing glass smash.

He grabbed his gun and went to investigate.

The sheriff believes that the owner may have been targeted because he had recently posted pictures of a large gun collection he owned on social media.

All four men knew each other

Further investigation revealed Trammel, Casado and Durham knew the homeowner personally and he knew them, although no more details were revealed.

Trammel has been charged with home invasion robbery but also faces the murder charges for the deaths of Casado and Durham.

Nocco said the State Attorney’s Office is investigating.