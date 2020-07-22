Woman tries to hire someone to kill ex husband after filing out...

Murder for hire plot gone wrong. A Michigan woman has been charged with trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband after filling in a consultation form on fake website rentahitman.com.

Wendy Wein, 51, is alleged to have then met with who she believed to be a hitman who in reality was an undercover state trooper, offering the man $5,000 to carry out a hit on her former spouse.

Wein, from South Rockwood, Monroe County was charged with solicitation to commit murder and and using a computer to commit a crime. She was taken into custody on Friday.

Police say she gave the undercover officer an upfront payment for travel expenses to murder her ex, who has not been named but lives in a different state.

The woman is said to have filled out a a lengthy service request form on the fictitious site in which she identified her former husband as the target. From there, the website’s owner, Bob Innes notified Michigan State police who then utilized an undercover agent.

‘Got A Problem That Needs Resolving?

Police said in a statement: ‘An undercover state trooper posing as a hitman met with Wein in a parking lot in South Rockwood.’

Innes says he has helped prevent more than 130 murders since setting it up in 2005 by referring those interested in his fake service to police.

He said some of those he has reported have also requested school shootings and ‘even a baby abduction’, WXYZ reports.

The website reads: ‘Got A Problem That Needs Resolving? With Over 17,985 U.S. Based Field Operatives, We Can Find A Solution Thats Right For You!’

In fake testimonials from so called customers one woman identified as Laura S from Arizona writes: ‘Caught my husband cheating with the babysitter and resolved after a free public relations consultation. I’m single again and looking to mingle. Thanks Guido!’

Phil M from Florida said: ‘Guido and his public relations crew were able to resolve a five year dispute in a matter of days. Highly recommended!.’

Wein is being held at Monroe County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.