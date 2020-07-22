Derry Township woman, 52, killed by bullet from outside home as she...

Tracy Marey Squib Derry Township, Pennsylvania woman shot dead by bullet fired from outside family home as she slept. Death investigated as homicide. No arrests.

A Pennsylvanian woman has died after been being hit by a stray bullet fired from outside her home as she slept, Monday morning.

Tracy Marey Squib, a 52-year-old woman from Derry Township was identified as the victim. Authorities are treating the shooting as a homicide.

Squib has a 17-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son who both described their mother, ‘Our mom is the best mom in the world.’

‘It appears … that the gunshot came from outside the house, penetrated into the house and struck this woman,’ said Trooper Steve Limani, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. ‘We’re dealing with a very unusual set of circumstances.’

Authorities were called at 4am and told that Squib — a local teacher — had been shot in the chest while she was in bed at her home on Pandora Road.

Targeted shooting?

At the time of the shooting, there were three others sleeping inside the home.

Squib was taken to the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital by ambulance but died at the medical center, Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone said.

‘Right now, we’re working very hard to try and figure out and put the pieces together of what transpired here at this residence,’ Limani added.

The mother-of-two was described as hard working and fun by Pastor Jason Losier of Grace Bible Academy. Squib worked for the school for 15 years.

Squib taught third and fourth grade at the school and helped organize a prom each year.

‘With Tracy, you knew she was in the building or on the property well before you saw her because her laugh was very distinct and very loud and infectious,’ Losier said. ‘I have no idea how she can be replaced in any way as a friend, as a staff member, as a church member, as a mother. She can’t be replaced.’

To date no arrests have been made. Authorities said it wasn’t clear whether Squib or the three other occupants inside the home at the time of the shooting were intended targets.

‘It appears for certain that this bullet resonated from outside the residence and penetrated inside the residence, subsequently striking Tracy,’ Losier reiterated. ‘Unfortunately, that location of where it struck her ended up being fatal.’

A GoFundme for funeral costs as of Tuesday night had raised $5,240 raised of a $10,000 goal. Anyone with information is asked to report it to police at 724-832-3288.