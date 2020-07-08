Sonya Holt Elizabethton, Tennessee woman fired from Keith Family Vision Clinic in latest cancel culture episode after shouting white lives are better’ at BLM rally. Video shot by Sierra Gilmer.

And it continues. A ‘white’ Tennessee woman caught on a viral video shouting racial and homophobic slurs at a Black Lives Matter rally has been fired from her job.

Sonya Holt was seen yelling ‘white lives matter, white lives are better’ during the protest in Elizabethton on Saturday, at one point yelling at a protester, ‘you’re a gay homosexual piece of crap who’s going to burn in hell,’ WCYB-TV reported.

At another point Holt is heard calling one protester ‘just a poor little black girl with a messed up mind.’

And then it was social media’s turn to respond. And how.

Posted one commentator, ‘If ur reading this…make sure to be signing petitions and doing your part! While another posted, ‘Where does this “Sonya Holt” work? Im calling right now please someone give me a number.’

@karensgonewild_ Meet Sonya Holt, the East Tennessee Karen, the most inbred of the Karens! Video from the Elizabethton BLM protest yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZuapcaHL94 — sofi (ACAB) (@sofiiisabella) July 6, 2020

Following release of the the viral video, the woman’s employer, Keith Family Vision Clinic in Johnson City said they were cutting ties with Holt, the outlet reported (what choice did they even have one wonders….?).

The company confirmed that Holt had worked there, with the Johnson City Press reporting Holt was no longer employed at the outlet as of Monday (oops….).

‘The biggest thing to take away from this is just to realize that racism is in your community however much you think it might not be,’ said Sierra Gilmer, who shot the video told the media outlet.

‘There are a lot of people that reached out to me saying that they didn’t realize that this was happening in Elizabethton and they didn’t realize there were people there like that.’

Holt’s caught-on-video drama came during a rally at the Covered Park Bridge in Elizabethton organized by the New Panther Initiative.

Welcome to a divided America…