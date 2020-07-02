Rev. Theodore Rothrock, Carmel, Indianapolis, Indiana pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church suspended for comparing BLM activists to maggots & parasites.

An Indiana bishop has suspended a suburban Indianapolis Catholic priest from public ministry on Wednesday for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to ‘maggots and parasites’ in a recent church bulletin.

Bishop Timothy Doherty, of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, took the action against the Rev. Theodore Rothrock, of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, for comments that the pastor wrote Sunday in the weekly bulletin.

‘The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own,’ Rothrock mused in his church message which caused general disconcert.

‘They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment,’ the post continued.

The diocese expressed ‘pastoral concern for the affected communities’ in a statement posted on its website.

‘It was not my intention to offend anyone…’

‘The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the good of the diocese and for the good of Father Rothrock. Various possibilities for his public continuation in priestly ministry are being considered, but he will no longer be assigned as Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Deacon Bill Reid will serve as Administrator of St. Elizabeth Seton,’ the diocese’s statement said.

Rothrock had been due to take over as pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel next month.

Rothrock issued an apology Tuesday night in a message sent to parishioners and later posted on the church’s website, The Indianapolis Star reported.

‘It was not my intention to offend anyone, and I am sorry that my words have caused any hurt to anyone,’ Rothrock wrote.

I do not accept your apology, Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel. Resign.

317-846-3850

parish@setoncarmel.org https://t.co/DEeIO1DtFP — Maya Media (@MayaMedia7) July 1, 2020

Fuck Rev. Theodore Rothrock Fuck Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard Both cowards and messengers of hate and division instead of promoting unity https://t.co/QniubaP7kN — Just Add Seasoning/ social media break 😀 (@petty_pearls) July 1, 2020

The church must condemn bigotry

‘The church must condemn bigotry, which is “a part of the fabric of our society,’ he added.

‘We must also be fully aware that there are those who would distort the Gospel for their own misguided purposes,’ Rothrock wrote. ‘People are afraid, as I pointed out, rather poorly I would admit, that there are those who feed on that fear to promote more fear and division.’

Doherty said Tuesday that Rothrock should issue a clarification of the bulletin comments.

But why apologize if you legitimately believe BLM is all about exploitation?

1. The mob is coming after Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, IN after he spoke the truth about the BLM marxist organization. This is going to be our new normal. Within days, the Carmel Against Racial Injustice group was formed and demanded — Naturally Contrarian (@Indiana_Patriot) July 1, 2020

Please support Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Carmel, Indiana. He spoke the truth about what is happening, and now the mob is going after him. The bishop is not supporting him. — MAL (@malastep2k) July 1, 2020

The ouster follows the newly formed Carmel Against Racial Injustice group who had actively sought Rothrock’s removal from leadership. The group has said it planned to demonstrate Sunday on the sidewalk surrounding the church. It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether Rothrock’s suspension changed that. The group didn’t immediately reply to a message left Wednesday seeking comment about the suspension- meanwhile commentators on both divides continue to applaud and denounce the pastor’s suspension…