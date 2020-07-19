Polk county triple homicide: Damion Tillman, Keven Springfield, and Brandon Rollins found dead at Lake Streety in Frostproof in one of worse murders ever.

Three best friends have been found beaten and shot in what one official described as, ‘worse murder scene I’ve ever seen’ at a Florida lake after one of them called his father for help following the attack.

Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, had planned to go night fishing Friday at Lake Streety in Frostproof, about 70 miles south of Orlando, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said they believe Tillman arrived first at the lake to go out on a catfish expedition.

When Rollins and Springfield arrived, they saw Tillman being beaten and were shot by one or more of his attackers, authorities said.

Rollins was still conscious when the assailants left and called his father, just on 10p.m pleading, ‘Help,’ according to Judd.

Polk County murders

His dad rushed to the lake about 10 minutes away but forgot his cellphone in a scramble to help his son.

‘When I got there, I was looking for my son. It was a mess,’ his father, Cyril Rollins, told WFLA.

‘I found my son. I was holding him. He was telling me what happened, but I was too shocked to know what was going on.’

The father drove to a nearby convenience store, where the clerk called 911.

But by the time help arrived, all three men had died from their injuries, authorities said.

‘This is a horrific scene,’ Judd said during a Saturday night news conference. ‘I’ve been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst.’

Judd declined to speculate whether the attackers knew the victims, while saying he didn’t believe the slayings were random.

Targeted attack?

‘You don’t just stumble upon somebody out here,’ Judd said. ‘This is a dirt road, a clay dirt road, way out in the middle of what we call God’s country, on the way to a nice little fishing lake. It’s not like there’s a lot of people around here.’

Rollins’s girlfriend Jessica Steenson told WFLA 8 that the sheriff promised to find the killers.

‘That he will not stop until justice is served for them three boys, my boyfriend, and his two best friends,’ she said.

‘I moved here from Jacksonville, Florida, for him two years ago and this is not how it was supposed to be and I want justice for him. And I will not stop until he gets it.’

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to any arrests.

And then there were this comment (below) on social media that made this author wonder, see what you think?

‘My initial thoughts: Why did the father not call 911 when his son called him for help? Why did Brandon not call 911 before or after calling his dad? Why did the father not bring his cell phone? Wouldn’t the father know there is no cell reception at the fishing spot, to push him to call 911 first? How did Brandon call his father if there was no cell reception at fishing spot? Why didn’t the father use Brandon’s cell phone to call 911? Why did the father need to go to gas station to call 911 if Brandon had a phone? If Brandon gave a description of who it was to his father, or a name, wouldn’t they announce a description at least in the news?’