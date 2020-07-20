Percell Wright Virginia black man racial tirade by Robert Preston Colonna Mid Atlantic Fire Protection Virginia Beach worker aka Verizon Kevin at Stafford dealer.

A Virginia ‘black’ man has described in a viral Facebook Post of being physically assaulted and verbally abused by a racist white man at a Stafford, Va. Verizon outlet.

The episode which occurred at a Verizon authorized third party reseller outlet in Stafford last Tuesday, 1pm involving black man, Percell Wright opens with video of an un-named white man, identified as Robert Preston Colonna employee at Mid Atlantic Fire Protection in Virginia Beach screaming and cursing.

In the background, the controlled voice of Wright can be heard as he calls 911.

‘You f**king n*****’ the racist white man yells moments after having banged up against and spat at the outlet front door.

The man sporting a grey goatee, a red t shirt and baseball cap continues banging on the front door, demanding that workers locked inside come out and face up to him, ‘come on boy, come outside and get some!.’

‘I want my sh*t fixed,’ the man bangs on the door, demands.

At some point, the racist white man charges up to the front door, attempting to break in.

Posted Percell Wright a worker at the store, ‘Verizon. Kevin assaulted me before entering store throwing phones inside store then picking them up leaving the store claiming he had something else for us. I IMMEDIATELY locked the door behind him. PLEASE help me get him FIRED. He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding door for elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe…as you can see what I mean Watch the video.. Robert works for Mid Atlantic Fire Protection # 757-455-8888 Incident occurred in Stafford, Virginia…Let get Robert Fired. Please Share……’

A disorderly report booked on July 15, 2.51pm identified Robert Preston Colonna as the racist white man.

A message left to the outlet by scallywagandvagabond.com seeking comment has yet to be returned.