Florida flight attendant walks in on cheating husband, gives him black eye

Nicole Denison flight attendant for Allegiant Air beats up cheating husband after catching him in the act at their Safety Harbor, Florida home after returning from gig.

Turbulence up ahead kids. A Florida flight attendant who walked in on her cheating husband has been arrested after punching him in the face along with smashing an acoustic guitar.

Nicole Denison, 29, allegedly arrived home late Wednesday night circa 11pm to find ‘the victim and another female engaged in sexual intercourse,’ at the couple’s Safety Harbor residence.

An arrest affidavit in Pinellas County described Denison becoming enraged (do you suppose…?) and punching the unidentified 34-year-old spouse, leaving him with a black eye. The man also suffered abrasions on his arms and head reports the nydailynews.

Denison’s alleged outburst wasn’t limited to her husband. She’s also accused of smashing an acoustic guitar against a wall, destroying the instrument and leaving a hole in the wall.

The arresting officers claims to have witnessed the damage done to the Tampa area home as well as Denison’s husband. The arrest affidavit indicates ‘indications of alcohol influence.’

The Smoking Gun reports Denison works for Allegiant Air and her husband is a bartender and fitness instructor. The pair have two children and have been married nearly three years.

Denison was charged with misdemeanor battery and released Thursday afternoon.