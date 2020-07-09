Joliet toddler mauled to death by pit bull during 4th of July...

Marley Grace Wilander mauled to death: 17 month old Joliet, Illinois toddler attacked by at least one pit bull mix while in playpen during 4th of July celebrations.

A 17-month-old girl from Illinois was mauled to death by at least one pit bull mix while in a playpen during a 4th of July party at a Joliet area house.

Marley Grace Wilander, had bite marks ‘throughout her body,’ Joliet police said.

The child’s parents who live in nearby Aurora were attending an Independence Day festivities Saturday at the owner’s house and had placed the toddler in a playpen in an upstairs bedroom.

Two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement for most of the night, but they eventually got out Fox 2 Now reported citing police.

‘The homeowner went upstairs to investigate a noise and located one of the dogs actively biting the toddler,’ police said.

“BEWARE OF DOG.”

The homeowner managed to pull the dog off of the toddler and called 911.

Officers responded to the scene at around 1.30am Sunday. Marley was rushed to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, where she died of her injuries two hours later.

The pit bull mix that mauled the child was turned over to animal control, police said. It is believed the dog was scheduled to be euthanized. The other dog, an older dog was spared as it was believed not to have participated in the attack.

Of note, patch reported the homeowners have a sticker on top of their front door that reads, “BEWARE OF DOG.”

‘Marley loved life and everything she was able to experience.’

According to her obituary, Marley is survived by her parents, Chelsea Cirino and Daniel Wilander.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on Tuesday to provide financial assistance to her grieving parents described Marley as ‘the most beautiful little girl.’

‘From the start this perfect little girl constantly filled the room and hearts of whoever she came into contact with,’ read the fundraiser’s description. ‘Marley loved life and everything she was able to experience. Beyond intelligent, intuitive, and calming, this child has so many traits of a wonderful human being and had a big purpose.

‘Marley was not only the whole world and universe of her parents, but a sign that hope, love, innocence, and purity was always more powerful than the negative. I speak for myself as a father of another beautiful girl.’

As of Wednesday night, $24,660 raised of a $20,000 goal had been raised.

The case is still under investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.