Spencer Grammer slashed: Kelsey Grammar actress daughter and dinner pal attacked by unknown diner at Black Ant East Village restaurant. A city on the edge.

Spencer Grammer the actress daughter of Frasier star, Kelsey Grammar was attacked while she and a dinner date attempted to defuse an argument between East Village restaurant staff an an intoxicated man who was refused service, Friday night.

Reports told of Spencer being slashed in the arm when she and a friend confronted a blade-wielding drunk who had been threatening restaurant staff, only for the un-named man to turn his weapon on the pair.

The mayhem erupted at around 11:30 p.m. at The Black Ant on Second Avenue, where a man, who appeared intoxicated, tried to get a table at the chic eatery. He was rebuffed because the restaurant was about to close — leading the man to go into meltdown mode the nypost reports.

The drunk wouldn’t leave the restaurant, instead began fighting with a male diner, who picked up a chair and began swinging it — and soon, more than a dozen employees and onlookers joined in the free-for-all.

Grammer, 36, an East Village local and a voiceover actor on Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty’ cartoon, and her friend, Jan Phillip Mueller, 31, who were at the establishment rushed to de-escalate the situation, as the drunken man started swinging what one law enforcement source called ‘a silver blade.’

‘Everyone jumped out of their seats. About 15 people maybe. Everyone was trying to pull them apart,’ a witness, David, told the nypost.

‘It looked like there was a full-on brawl.’

In the chaos, the assailant slashed Grammer in the right forearm, and her pal Mueller across the back, multiple police sources said.

Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released, police said.

The police arrived within a minute of a 911 call only for the slasher, described as buff, bald and wearing a white shirt, and who may have had a female companion — having already fled on Third Street. Cops don’t believe the attacker was homeless, sources said.

Dried blood remained Saturday afternoon outside The Black Ant, whose dinner entrees include $24 rabbit enchiladas and $27 braised pork cheeks.

‘I’ve been quarantining outside of the city and had just gotten back, and there is a stabbing outside of my apartment,’ David told the nypost. ‘This is my welcome back to New York.’

NYC on the edge

The violent incident comes as NYC struggles with a surge in violent crime after Mayor Bill de Blasio cut the NYPD budget by $1 billion along with the city struggling to respond to crime amid the ongoing coronavirus.

The reallocated funds were slated too go towards youth and community services, according to the mayor, responding to claims of police brutality disproportionately towards African Americans & minorities.

Last week, shootings were up of 253 percent in comparison to last year, with a total of 205 shooting incidents in June — up from 89 last year — spread across all five boroughs, according to the NYPD.

For the month of June, murders were up 130 percent year-on-year, while robberies rose from 817 to 1,783, an 118% uptick, year over year.

Grammer, who also portrayed Casey Cartwright on ‘Greek,’ the ABC Family college dramedy declined media overtures for comment.

‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer downplayed his daughter’s injury on Saturday, saying through a spokesman: ‘There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine.’