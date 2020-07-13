Kelly Preston dead: John Travolta’s wife & Jerry Maguire actress dies after two year battle with breast cancer as the Scientologist is remembered.

John Travolta‘s wife Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer aged 57 after a two year battle with the disease.

The actor confirmed his wife of 28 years’ death in an Instagram post overnight Sunday, writing: ‘It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.’

Actress and former model Preston and Travolta were both practicing Scientologists who have spent most of their adult life in the public eye as celebrated and well recognized artists/actors with degrees of controversy over the years.

They have two children, Ella, 20 and Benjamin, nine. A son, Jett, died in 2009 aged 16 after a seizure at the family’s holiday home in the Bahamas. The death touched off a court case after an ambulance driver and his attorney were accused of trying to extort $25 million from the actors in exchange for not releasing sensitive information about their son’s death.

Travolta testified during a criminal trial that ended in a mistrial and was prepared to testify a second time, but decided to stop pursuing the case. He cited the severe strain the case and his son’s death had caused the family.

Daughter Ella paid tribute to her mom on social media, writing: ‘I love you so much mama.’

Travolta added: ‘Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

‘I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

‘But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.’

A spokesman for the family told People: ‘On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

‘Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

‘She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.’

Actress daughter recalls mother

Daughter Ella Travolta posted on Instagram: ‘I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.

‘Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

‘Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.’

Last month, the actress shared a family photo on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day in the US, writing: “Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you.” The photo (directly below) was taken late last year, with Preston having first shared the snap in November 2019.

The Jerry Maguire star Preston was born in Honolulu, Hawaii before going onto to study at the University of Southern California. Preston appeared in the 1986 film “Space Camp.” But her breakthrough came as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love interest in “Twins,” the 1988 comedy that also starred Danny DeVito.

Kelly and John met while making the 1987 film ‘The Experts’ and while Preston was married to actor Kevin Gage; they divorced that year after two years of marriage.

Two actors dizzy ascent

Preston then got engaged to Travolta in 1991 in Gstaad, Switzerland. Preston and Travolta were married at a midnight ceremony in Paris later that year while the couple were expecting their first son, Jett.

Preston had her own lengthy acting career in movies and television, at times appearing in films with her husband, as they did in Battlefield Earth in 2000.

They last starred together in the 2018 film Gotti, with Travolta playing John Gotti and Preston playing the crime boss’s wife, Victoria.

Separately, Preston starred opposite Kevin Costner in the 1999 film For the Love of the Game, and in 2004 appeared in the music video for Maroon 5’s She Will Be Loved.

She also had frequent guest-starring roles on TV series such as Medium, CSI: Cyber and Joey.

Preston’s final post to Instagram was one to celebrate Father’s Day in June.

On their 28th wedding anniversary last year Kelly called Travolta ‘the most wonderful man I know’.

She added: ‘You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times low.

‘You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta.’