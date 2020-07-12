: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jessica Doty Whitaker Indianapolis mother shot dead after telling BLM Supporters ‘All Lives Matter,’ following argument. No arrests.

An Indiana mother of a three year old has been shot dead in Indianapolis in front of her fiancé following an argument about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jessica Doty Whitaker, 24, was walking with her partner Jose Ramirez and two friends at 3am on July 5 when they came across four men and a woman, when an argument broke out.

The groups clashed over language and the Black Lives Matter movement, WTHR reported.

‘I’ll never probably ever get that image out of my head of what happened,’ Ramirez told WTHR.

According to Ramirez, the groups got into a racially charged argument, and one man pulled out a gun, in turn, so did Ramirez.

Indianapolis woman shot dead over language

The Daily Wire cited Doty Whitaker’s father confirming his daughter had said ‘all lives matter’ to the group, who allegedly were supporters of the BLM movement.

Following the argument, the groups managed to talk things over and both parties walked away.

But minutes later, shots rang out along Canal Court.

‘I was actually holding her when it happened,’ Ramirez said. ‘She just fell. I turned around, and I opened fire too. But that’s just a reaction. I didn’t see nobody. Hopefully I didn’t hit nobody.’

He told Fox News: ‘It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot.’

Doty Whitaker, a home health nurse, was taken to hospital was taken to hospital where she died.

‘She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a three-year-old son she loved dearly,’ Ramirez added.

Jessica Doty Whitaker, a white mother, was shot and killed along the Indianapolis Canal Walk by Black Lives Matter animals… Fake News Media completely silent…😡🤬🤮 pic.twitter.com/IRHHHuLtUz — Martin Golobič (@martin_golobic) July 12, 2020

Is it racist to say All Lives Matter?

‘I’m never going to get to hold her again,’ Arlena Doty, Whitaker’s mother, told WTHR.

‘I just want the people who are responsible to be held accountable.’

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to raise funds for Doty Whitaker’s funeral as of Sunday late afternoon had garnered $38,643 raised of a $100,000,000 goal

‘We are asking for you to donate whatever you can to help our family give her the most beautiful service she deserves,’ the page reads.

‘Also to help with the beautiful son she left behind. That was her pride and joy.’

Doty Whitaker’s father, Robert J Doty Sr, has since called for justice for his daughter, describing the killing a hate crime.

Police are still investigating and searching for suspects.