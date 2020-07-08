: About author bio at bottom of article.

‘I feel threatened’ Costco Kevin Fort Myers man lashes out at old...

Daniel Maples Costco shopper at Ft. Myers, Florida outlet fired from insurance agent job at Ted Todd Insurance after ‘face mask’ meltdown.

And it continues. A Florida man has been filmed going into meltdown mode after an elderly woman asked him to wear a mask at a Ft. Myers, Costco outlet — amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State, video shows.

The clip, taken June 27 at the Costco Wholesale at the Gulf Coast Town Center on Florida’s west coast, shows a man since identified as insurance agent, Daniel Maples going bezerk when a bystander started filming him after he refused to put on a mask.

‘You’re harassing me,’ the man wearing a red T-shirt with the words ‘Running the world since 1776’ (yes the irony is always palpable…) says to the videographer.

‘I am not harassing you,’ the man filming replies.

‘I feel threatened,’ Maples bellows in existential despair as he charges at the videographer.

Kevin just lost his shit on an elderly lady in a Fort Myers @Costco who asked him to wear a mask. His “Running The World Since 1776” shirt fails to hide his fear. Study his face & body language. He feels threatened. So he threatens. Make him famous.#WearAMask@BillyCorben pic.twitter.com/8i8yW7gErU — dσxxεd Ъuт หσт σuт 🌊🌊 (@twmentality1) July 7, 2020

‘Back off. Threaten me again,’ the insurance agent warns with wide eyes.

‘Back the f–k up, put your f–king phone down,’ Maples roars.

‘Sir, sir, please,’ another bystander can be heard saying before the clip cuts off.

It would be mere days before Costco Kevin or male Karen as Twitter dubbed him would come to have a new appreciation of the wrath of social media as demands were made to ‘cancel’ the man.

Fort Myers Florida Costco Kevin https://t.co/njpps29D28 — HappyHippie 🌊🇺🇸🌊 11/3/2020 VOTE BLUE 🌊 (@KimPiper1) July 7, 2020

According to (documentary film maker) Billy Corben who filmed the ‘incident’, Maples had been harassing and yelling at an old woman who’d asked him to put on a face mask, so he stepped in to defend her, citing the number of new coronavirus cases Florida had the previous day.

Come July 7, Ted Todd Insurance, the company where Maples worked, posted an update on its official company Twitter page, stating the man’s employment had been terminated in the latest casualty of ‘cancel culture’.

Posted CEO Charley Todd on Twitter, ‘Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. He absolutely does not represent our values and no longer works at our agency.’

On Tuesday, Florida clocked 7,347 new coronavirus infections with a 16.27% positivity rate, bringing the statewide total to 213,794 WFLA reported.

A total of 380 new hospitalizations were recorded and 63 new deaths, the outlet said.