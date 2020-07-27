Dallas sports bar shooting over coronavirus dispute leads to four individuals being injured, one critically following capacity dispute. No arrests.

A suspect is on the run after allegedly firing gunfire at a Dallas sports bar upon being denied entry over a coronavirus rules dispute. The ‘incident’ led to three men being shot, one of them critically and a fourth person, a woman — being hit by shrapnel.

Dallas police said the man was among three men who weren’t let in to the bar on Riverfront Boulevard, North Oak Cliff, Saturday midnight which was at full capacity because of coronavirus rules.

Following the dispute, the un-identified man went to his car and came back with an ‘assault-type weapon’. The bouncer, who had denied the man entry, secured the doors as the suspect proceeded to fire into the building.

The alleged shooter then went to the back of the bar where he was ‘confronted by armed patrons,’ and they fired upon the suspect, foxness reports.

The shooter left the bar before cops arrived at the scene.

Laid-back environment which quickly turned into hellish experience

A spokesperson for the sports bar, located in the 500 block of Riverfront Boulevard, said they were doing temperatures checks at the entrance on its opening night and making sure they were in line with state guidelines.

Witnesses said it was a laid-back environment, and security was counting those going into the establishment and checking their temperatures at the door. But when a group of three men weren’t allowed in for capacity reasons, a scuffle ensued.

One of the men returned and proceeded to shoot into the building.

One patron who was inside during the shooting said she feared for her life.

‘There’s gunfire and glass flying everywhere and we all hit the floor,’

‘And so they pushed him out of the restaurant and locked the doors and he went into his car and he just started spraying the place,’ witness, Micaela Dartson told via FOXKDFW4.

‘There’s gunfire and glass flying everywhere and we all hit the floor,’ the witness added. ‘You can tell it was an assault rifle. I mean, there was so many shots, it was unbelievable.’

One victim reportedly was shot in the arm. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The final victim was shot and declared in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Police said all three suspects fled the location and remain at large.

Come Sunday, the bar was open again, packed with patrons inside and outside the establishment.