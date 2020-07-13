Colton Allen Bedford Indiana man identified as individual in video of Confederate flag truck noose. Social media says he has been fired & preempted from the US Army. Video filmed by Brady Headrick.

An Indiana man caught on video showing off his Confederate flag plastered on the back of his pick-up truck accompanied by a noose has become the scorn of social media after ‘joking’ the highly charged ‘racist’ metaphor was simply a leash for his dog.

The footage appeared to have been shared on TikTok before making its rounds on Twitter. Social media users outing the man being recorded as Colton Allen, and the man recording, Brady Headrick, with both men from Bedford, Indiana.

‘Man from Indiana doesn’t think the noose on the back of his Confederate truck is racist,’ an activist shared in the caption of the video.

The man, who appears to be wearing a black Marines shirt, is seen in the video holding up a ‘f**k you’ sign that was left on his truck while it was parked outside of a store in Bedford, Indiana.

A man recording the footage is heard asking: ‘What are they hating on Mr Colton?’

Man from Indiana doesn’t think the noose on the back of his Confederate truck is racist pic.twitter.com/8UgczAKtV1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 12, 2020

Colton, then says: ‘I honestly don’t understand why they’re so upset.’

Colton is then seen gesturing toward his Confederate flag and noose hanging over it, saying: ‘That’s my dog’s leash.’

The man recording is then heard saying: ‘It’s just hanging there so if you need to f**king pull somebody out.’

‘You never f**king know.’ Colton is heard saying,’ adding, ‘Not like it’d be a noose or anything that’s racist,’ the two men joked toward the end of the video.

Social media users appalled took the two men to task.

Posted one user, ‘…both from Bedford Indiana. Guy who filmed is Brady Headrick. Truck owner is Colton Allen. don’t think much has been done yet. still have jobs.’

While another user suggested Colton Allen had been fired, posting, ‘Seems Colton Allen in Indiana thinks this is funny…I’ve heard he’s been fired & referred to the IG sense he’s in the reserve. You just cannot make this crap up. Stupid racist film & post their stupidity for the world to see.’