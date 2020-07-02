‘Deloitte fired me’ Harvard graduate threatens to stab anyone who says ‘all...

Claira Janover Harvard graduate stirs social media revolt after TikTok video post threatening to stab anyone who says ‘all lives matter’. Post leads to her being fired from Deloitte analyst role.

A recent Harvard University graduate and recent government analyst hire has told of receiving death threats following a TikTok video she made in which she threatened to stab anyone who tells her that ‘all lives matter,’ in response to consternation over the Black Lives Matter movement.

Claira Janover a biracial who graduated in May with a degree in government and psychology, went viral after posting a clip in which she attacked anyone with ‘the nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘all lives matter.”

‘I’ma stab you,’ the Connecticut native who is half Asian, half Caucasian said, zooming in close on her face to her more than 117K followers on TikTok where she denounced, ‘caucasity’.

‘I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too,” she added.

Ann Coulter who shared the clip, called Janover an ‘Asian Karen,’ while many others called for the student’s arrest.

‘This woman is threatening people, who knows what she is capable of,’ someone called Mr. Len wrote in reply.

‘Does this not count as violent speech? I guess it only counts when it fits the narrative,’ another follower commented on Twitter.

By Tuesday, Janover had removed the original video — but posted updates responding to the ‘insane’ reaction that included numerous death threats, she claimed receiving.

‘Story time for why the Department of Homeland might be monitoring my name right now,’ she started one of the updates.

Janover claimed the clip was ‘clearly’ an ‘analogous joke,’ (do you suppose?) pointing out that she even posted a message with it explicitly stating: ‘For legal reasons this is a joke.’

‘And people are like reporting me for domestic terrorism, tagging the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police,’ the controversial social media ‘activist’ added.

‘Apparently I’m threatening the lives of people — unlike cops, obviously,’ she said.

‘Anyway, so If I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever — or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now — know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me,’ she said as she posted a series of supportive messages she’d also purportedly received.

In an earlier post, she had laughed over many of the angry responses her TikTok got — including one suggesting she could be a Chinese spy with a Western-sounding name to help infiltrate the US.

One called her the c-word, while another wrote, ‘Maybe someone should stab her for being oppressive! She is the problem, and all like her!’

‘They quite literally did blow up my Twitter,’ she said.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Janover tweeted about the ‘death, rape, expulsion, and firing threats’ she got.

Less racist is not the same thing as not racist

‘I will not be silenced, shamed, or threatened into silence by bigoted trump fans who don’t understand analogies,’ she posted.

Her message received a lot of support — along with numerous replies of “all lives matter,” with some telling her, ‘You reap what you sow.’

‘I’m the bigot if I don’t like your violent hate speech. Riiiight. You’re one sick person,’ one person told her.

Janover was the president of Harvard’s Model Congress Middle East, a nonprofit that teaches high school students about the American government and international politics. She previously worked at Planned Parenthood Action in Connecticut, her Facebook says.

According to her since removed LinkedIn page, Janover works at Deloitte’s Boston office as an incoming ‘Government and Public Service Business Analyst.’

Both Harvard and Deloitte have declined to comment on Janover’s social media ‘call to arms….’

Claira Janover fired from Deloitte analyst job.

‘Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,’ Janover said in a new video posted Wednesday afternoon. ‘The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.’

Janover blamed supporters of President Trump for going after her job.

‘I’m on the right side of history’

‘Trump supporters took my job away from me,’ she said in another new video posted Wednesday. ‘I have gotten death threats, rape threats, violent threats. It was OK, but now my future’s entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life.’

Through tears, a defiant Janover vowed not to back down.

‘I’m too strong for you. I’m too strong for any of you ‘All Lives Matter,’ racist Trump supporters,’ she said. ‘It sucks. But it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism. And I’m not going to stop using my platform to advocate for it.’

She also took a parting shot at Deloitte.

‘I’m sorry, Deloitte, that you can’t see that,’ she said. ‘That you were cowardice [sic] enough to fight somebody who’s going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact.’

Deloitte did not immediately respond to multiple requests for media comment.