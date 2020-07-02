Black woman, Takelia Hill and her daughter, Makayla have a gun pulled on them by white woman outside Oakland County Chipotle restaurant in Orion Township, Michigan following racist altercation.

White woman pulls gun on black family in Michigan parking lot

A white woman has been captured on video holding a black woman and her 15-year-old daughter at gunpoint following an altercation outside a Oakland County Chipotle restaurant in Orion Township, Michigan, Wednesday night.

The video, taken by the victim, shows the un-identified white woman pointing a pistol at Takelia Hill and her 15-year-old daughter Makayla Green at a parking lot outside the fast food restaurant. The woman was subsequently arrested.

According to Hill who originally posted the video under the name, Takelia Shanee her daughter was allegedly bumped into by the woman as they were entering the eatery at around 8pm.

Makayla asked for an apology from the woman, and an altercation erupted which saw Takelia and Makayla hurl insults at the woman, calling her ‘ignorant’ and accusing her of being racist.

This Michigan woman got into an argument with 15-year-old Makayla Green. Makayla called out to her mom, Takelia Hill. The woman reportedly said “white people aren’t racist.” The conflict escalated, and the woman pulled out a gun.pic.twitter.com/MwVPPbCKMq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 2, 2020

Speaking to The Detroit News, Makayla said: ‘Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out.

‘She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.’

The teenager called her mother over. ‘I walked up on the woman yelling at my daughter,’ Hill said.

‘She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter’s face.’

The later part of the altercation, which had moved to the restaurant parking lot, was then caught on camera.

Hill and her daughter can be seen arguing with the woman about how she had allegedly bumped into the daughter.

‘She did something wrong, she needs to apologize,’ Hill can be heard saying.

‘You can’t just walk around calling white people racist.’

‘You’re blocking me from getting in my car,’ the woman replies.

The driver of the car then proceeds to get out and open the door for the woman to get in as Hill and her daughter accuse her of being ‘ignorant’ and a ‘dumb a** b****’.

The two women then implore the man to ‘do something’, to which he replies: ‘Who the f*** do you guys think you are? You called her names, she did nothing to you.’

As the man goes to get back in the car, the daughter can be heard telling him: ‘You’re very racist and ignorant.’

As the altercation continues, the woman says from the passenger seat of the car: ‘You can’t just walk around calling white people racist. This is not that type of world. White people aren’t racist, no one is racist.’

As Hill continues to ask the woman why she bumped her daughter, she responds: ‘I care about you and I’m sorry if you’ve had an incident where someone has made you feel like that.’

‘She got the gun on me’

The car window is then wound up and the pair go to drive away.

Hill is then seen behind the car and appears to punch the vehicle’s back window. It is unclear from the video how Hill came to be behind the car.

According to Hill, she thought the driver of the car was attempting to hit them so she knocked on the back window of his SUV to stop him, The Detroit News reported.

The pair then emerge from the vehicle and the woman points a gun at her.

In the clip, she is heard saying: ‘Get away!’

Hill then replies: ‘She got the gun on me, she was about to hit me with the car. Call them, get the license plate. Get the license plate now! Cause you were about to hit me with the car?’

The woman then says: ‘Don’t you f***ing jump behind my car!’, shouting repeatedly: ‘Get the f*** back!’ pointing the gun straight at the victim.

She then walks back to the car and the pair drive away from the scene. The woman was later arrested by police. It remained unclear what charges were levied.

Hill said her other two daughters were in the car at the time of the altercation, which has left the family traumatized.

‘I’ve never felt so helpless in my life I’m so shaken up.’

Posted Takelia on Facebook: ‘So this is America….I’ve never in my life had a gun pulled out on me let alone two and while I had my three daughters I’ve never felt so helpless in my life I’m so shaken up.’

The video which was also posted to Twitter with the words: ‘This happened today in Auburn Hills, MI. Another Karen…’

The footage has since gained over 10 million views, leading to an array of comments.

It is not known if the woman was charged with any offenses.

Auburn Hills Police department confirmed the incident happened in Orion Township.

The incident comes as the concept of a ‘Karen’ has come to denote someone who represents white entitlement amid widespread Black Lives Matter protests.

In the past month several months the nickname has taken off, after multiple videos of white women having episodes in public, seemingly mirroring America’s own existential crises.