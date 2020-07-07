7 Oregon men arrested harassing black family at Lincoln City beach. Accused of illegally setting of fireworks and making Nazi salutes and yelling racial slurs.

Seven white men have been arrested for allegedly making Nazi salutes and yelling racial slurs at a black family celebrating Independence Day at an Oregon beach over the weekend.

The seven, from Clark County, Washington State, were part of a larger ‘highly intoxicated’ group harassing the family on the Fourth of July in Lincoln City, police said in a Facebook statement.

Officers were called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head Resort Hotel at around 9:30 p.m, Saturday night, following a report of people shooting off illegal fireworks and disturbing others.

The group of about 10 surrounded the cops and ‘began taunting and challenging the officers for seizing illegal fireworks,’ cops said.

Cops discovered the individuals had also been harassing a family on the beach, with officers forming a line in between them ‘allowing the black family to safely leave the beach and return to their room.’

But there’s more.

The group is alleged to have challenged police to a fight, with some of the men setting off fireworks in front of officers.

Arrested were, Ruslan Tkachenko, 22; Antoliy Kachankov, 28; Andrey Zaytsev, 28; Gennadiy Kachankov, 30; Yuriy Kachankov; 30; Oleg Saranchuk, 45 and a seventh man who refused to disclose his identity.

The men who ranged from age 22 to 45, were charged with riot, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, and offensive littering. Kachankov was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

The six men who were identified were all from Clark County, Washington, just across the Columbia River from Portland. They were released Sunday and issued citations due to local coronavirus restrictions on the county jail.

The seventh, who had refused to identify himself and had no ID on him, was booked into Lincoln County Jail for ‘fingerprint identification,’ cops said.

Lincoln City is on Oregon’s central coast, about 95 miles southwest of Portland.