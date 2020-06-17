: About author bio at bottom of article.

Terion Alexander Jr San Bernardino looter Facebook livestreams his own looting during recent civil unrest in California. Robbed gas station and restaurant.

A 21-year-old California man has been arrested two weeks after he and others looted a gas station and restaurant during civil unrest in San Bernardino while Facebook live-streaming the ensuing acts, police said.

Terion Alexander Jr., was arrested on charges of looting, burglary and conspiracy, according to cbslosangeles.

Looters damaged businesses and set fires in San Bernardino during the night of May 31 and early in the morning of June 1 following an afternoon demonstration and march through the city’s downtown following the death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd, the East Bay Times reported.

In a news release, San Bernardino police spokesman Sgt. John Echevarria said the Facebook Live video ‘was open to the general public and it showed Alexander and possibly three other subjects proceed’ to a Valero gas station.

‘Alexander and his associates were seen looting and removing the property from the business,’ he said.

San Bernardino looter admits involvement

Alexander was also seen vandalizing the Wienerschnitzel restaurant across the street from the gas station, Echevarria said.

He said community tipsters helped identify Alexander as a suspect in the looting.

Cops took Alexander into custody June 11.

During questioning, Alexander admitted to taking part in the looting, Echeverria said.

‘The city of San Bernardino was severely impacted by the looting that occurred during the civil unrest and our investigative teams are working tirelessly to solve as many cases as possible,’ the sergeant said.

It remained unclear why the man chose to live broadcast his criminal mischief.