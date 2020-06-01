Svitlana Flom UWS pregnant white woman calls police on black woman @_brownsugarbaby Instagram user – falsely claiming she’s being threatened and playing the black card.

Playing the black card…

A pregnant Upper West socialite woman has been filmed calling police by a black woman who she had called the cops on multiple times.

The white woman, Svitlana Flom, 34, can be heard telling 911 she was being ‘threatened’. Footage posted by @_brownsugarbaby on Instagram does not appear to support Flom’s claims.

The interaction took place between 6:15pm and 7:31pm near the Waterline Square area of the UWS, around 60th and West End Avenue, Sunday night.

The woman taking the video appeared to be minding her own business.

According to the Instagram post, it all started because Svitlana thought the woman was smoking in public. The post states that she ended up calling the police at least three times. By the third call, Svitlana tells the police she was ‘threatening her & her children.’

Flom, who is married to millionaire car salesman Gary Flom, also accuses the woman of ‘harassing’ her and ‘threatening’ her children. Posted video does not show that.

Sharing the footage online @_brownsugarbaby posted: ‘From 6:15pm – 7:31pm this women, Svitlana Flom, felt the need to not only approach me but call the cops MULTIPLE TIMES ON ME!!

‘She was too “Alarmed” that I was sitting “comfortably” in “her neighborhood!”.’

Flom can be heard telling police the woman ‘is playing the black card’ during the hour long confrontation. She also asks her to walk to the police station together.

In the video Flom describes the woman as ‘African American‘ and can be heard saying: ‘I’m shaking, I’m pregnant. This is unacceptable. I want this video to be gone.’

Flom co-owns French restaurant Maison Vivienne which boasts locations in Southampton and the Upper East Side. She is a regular on the New York City socialite scene, pictured at a number of high end parties reports the dailymail.

‘She’s pulling the black card!’

Her husband, former President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Manhattan, appears to walk away from the incident.

The woman who shared the footage has been not been identified. She added: ‘The first call was because she THOUGHT I was smoking in public.. but by the 3rd call, it was bcuz I was “threatening her & her children !!”

‘While giving my description, she exaggerated her story & made it seem like I was the aggressor. “THIS AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMAN IS ATTACKING ME AND MY CHILDREN!”

‘She had tears that were off & on & she stated things like “She’s pulling the black card!”’

Come Monday it remained unclear what, if any, police action was taken.

@_brownsugarbaby added: ‘I probably could have just walked away!! I probably should have kept my mouth shut right ?! NAHHH!! I couldn’t understand why she was so mad!

‘How you come over here just feeling sooooo privileged & soooo comfortable enough to tell me I should leave ?!

‘She wanted to be a victim soooo bad!! NOT ONE PERSON CAME TO HER AID!! MULTIPLE PPL witnessed the ordeal & just wanted to make sure I was ok!’

Svitlana Flom appears to have once been a contributor to Huffington Post, and ran her own blog called Art De Fete, which seems to be inactive.