Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Bollywood star found dead at his Mumbai apartment from hanging. No suicide note found, no known motive as a nation is left shocked.

A Bollywood star has been found dead at his Mumbai, India apartment over the weekend.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, a much beloved actor with a larger than life personality was best known for playing India cricket legend MS Dhoni in a biopic of his life.

DCP Pranay Ashok, a Mumbai police spokesperson, revealed they were investigating an alleged suicide the nytimes confirmed.

The Times of India reports no suicide note being found.

India’s NDTV reported the cause of death was via hanging.

Bollywood star suicide follows manager’s own suicide death days prior

Posted the man’s family in a released statement, ‘It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.’

Rajput’s death comes just five days after the passing of the actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, who jumped from the 14th floor of a Mumbai building on Tuesday.

Reacting to the passing of his 38-year-old ex-representative, Rajput posted on social media: ‘It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.’

Tributes have poured in to remember Rajput’s life, including one from India’s Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

Tweeted the Indian PM: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films.

‘His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.

‘Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.’

Hero on and off stage

Rajput was comfortable both in hero and character roles, and he was known for being relatable on and off screen.

Born in Bihar in the east of India, Rajput according to IMDB made his Bollywood debut in the 2013 film ‘Kai Po Che’, which won several awards at that year’s Berlin Festival.

He also starred in films such as ‘Sonchiraiya’ as well as popular TV shows ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’.

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself at his home in Mumbai.#sushantsinghrajput His last movie Chichhore was based on why not to commit suicide. ॐ शांति। 🙏 @Narendr72184745 pic.twitter.com/ogJHMGQuf9 — Ajay kumar shakya (@143Ajaykumar143) June 15, 2020

Actor’s last movie Chichhore was based on why not to commit suicide.

In 2016, he starred in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story about the rise of the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2016, and Mr. Rajput was again praised for his performance, netting several award nominations and one win.

His last film was the 2019 picture ‘Chhichhore’, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Reacting to Rajput’s death, Mr Tiwari told the Press Trust of India: ‘I am at a loss for words. I spoke to him last week over messages.

‘We would text each other on and off. Now this is what I get to hear. He was like a younger brother to me.’

Rajput’s death follows the passing of legendary Bollywood actors Rishi Kappor, 67, and Irrfan Khan, 53, within the space of a few days in April.

Fellow Bollywood star, Chrianjeevi Sarja, 39, died in hospital last week following a heart attack.

No known motive was disclosed as to why the much adored actor would choose to take his own life.