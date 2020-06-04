Home Scandal and Gossip Newport Beach car plows through protesters; driver says Antifa attacked him

Newport Beach car plows through protesters; driver says Antifa attacked him

Newport Beach car protest driver arrested.
Newport Beach car protest driver arrested.

Newport Beach car protest driver arrested speeding Mini Cooper into peaceful demonstrators during George Floyd protests. Claims being attacked by Antifa.

A man was arrested Wednesday night after driving his Mini Cooper vehicle through a crowd of protesters peacefully demonstrating in California following last week’s death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

In captured video, dozens of people are heard screaming ‘Oh my God‘ as the car, which had Arizona plates, sped through the Newport Beach Pier protest.

‘The suspect apparently told his friend he was being attacked by Antifa … that’s why he sped up,’ Elex Michaelson tweeted.

But witnesses the outlet spoke with could not verify the man’s claim.

The driver reportedly hit at least three protesters, though nobody was seriously injured, KCAL reported.

Newport Beach Police arrested the man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Mayor Will O’Neill confirmed.

And then there were these responses on social media that caught this author’s eye, see what you think?

