Lyrik Brown missing 3 month old Gainesville, Texas child found dead in submerged car after child’s father Jeremy Brown kidnapped her only to crash. Dad survives after saving himself.

A three-month-old abducted baby girl has been found dead inside her father’s submerged car after the child’s Texas father kidnapped her, only to crash into a river. The man survived after saving himself according to reports.

The Texas Department of Safety issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday night for Lyrik Aliyana Brown, saying that the 3 month old girl had last been seen at 9pm the previous evening when she was taken away by her father, 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown following an altercation with the child’s mother.

Shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, police in Gainesville received information on Brown’s whereabouts and rushed to the Red River at Interstate 35.

Responding officers according to a press release found Brown in the water next to his overturned Volkswagen Jetta.

When the vehicle was pulled from the river, police found an infant believed to be the missing child dead, Lyrik Brown inside. The baby was said to be still strapped in her car seat.

Autopsy pending

‘The family has been notified of this information and a positive identification is pending,’ according to a statement from the police.

An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine her cause of death.

Brown was removed from the water and assessed for any injuries, after which he was arrested and booked into the Cooke County Jail on a charge of assault of a family member.

The charge stems from an altercation that took place between Brown and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Lyrik’s mother, on Monday, reported Gainesville Daily Register.

thank you to everyone who shared my last post . it was deeply appreciated , but now my bebecita is off in a better place out of harms way . R.I.P my Lyrik Aliyana Brown . I love you always sweet baby . 🕊💫❤️ https://t.co/yTyUBpx2o2 pic.twitter.com/uiO8uQlCwN — vibewit.cam_ (@VibewitC) June 10, 2020

The woman told police she was riding in the gray Volkswagen Jetta with Brown and their daughter when the couple got into an argument, which escalated to a scuffle.

The young mother said she was able to escape the vehicle, but Brown followed her and allegedly continued the assault FOX29 reported.

The 30-year-old man later got back in the car and drove off with his daughter inside.

Career criminal

Arrest records in Cooke County indicate Brown having a criminal history stretching back to 2007, that includes multiple charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, firearm smuggling and assault.

Brown and his girlfriend welcomed Lyrik on February 18. Social media posts reveal that the 30-year-old man also has three older children from past relationships.