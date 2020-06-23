Linda Stoltzfoos missing: Bird in Hand, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Amish teen goes missing after attending Sunday church services.

Pennsylvania authorities are searching for an Amish teen who has gone missing after attending Sunday church services, reports said.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, never returned to her family’s home in the rural village of Bird-in-Hand in Lancaster County, WGAL reports.

‘There’s no reason to believe that she wanted to leave,’ East Lampeter Township Police Department officer Matt Hess told the outlet. ‘She didn’t indicate to anyone that she wanted to go take a trip, so it’s very out of character for Linda to do this.’

He added that ‘it changed the circumstances in the sense that there [were] no pre-planned events or reasons for her to not come back home.’

Stoltzfoos was last seen on a farm on Stumptown Road wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape, according a PA State Police advisory. She is described as 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kidnapped or abducted?

‘Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury,’ Pennsylvania State Police said Monday in a ‘missing endangered person’ advisory. It remained unclear if authorities suspected the woman having been abducted or kidnapped.

‘Obviously, if you see suspicious vehicles in and around your area or neighborhood that aren’t normal or acting differently, to contact us as well,’ Matt Hess reiterated.

On Monday, volunteers searched through fields and streams, local roads were shut down, with horse riders dispatchers in the search, Lancaster Online reported.

An evening vigil was held, drawing about 100 people to pray, cry and sing in the open field.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.