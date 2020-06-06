Karla Anderson East Grand Rapids, Michigan 75 year old woman becomes viral sensation after confronting peaceful demonstrators with a bat.

A bat-wielding Michigan grandmother has become a trending topic on social media after the video surfaces showing the 75-year-old facing off earlier this week against George Floyd protesters, blocking them from marching down a street in her affluent neighborhood.

In the since viral video, Karla Anderson is seen waving the slugger at a crowd of of demonstrators in East Grand Rapids on Wednesday — before one of them grabs the bat, and another tries to restrain her, according to WOOD TV.

‘I’m gonna protect my property. You have no right to riot!’ the woman is heard yelling at protesters.

Anderson later told the media outlet which had dubbed her ‘bat-brandishing grandma’ — that she was simply trying to protect her home turf from possible vandals and looters.

With protesters heard chanting, this is a ‘peaceful protest,’ upon Anderson suddenly appearing in the path of the oncoming swell of protesters in her neighborhood, a protester is heard imploring, ‘Leave her alone. Leave her alone.’

#BlackLivesMatter Karla Anderson tired to stop block George Floyd protesters from walking on her block pic.twitter.com/uH38KvvAJo — tweet feds watching 👀 (@Keep_your_lies_) June 6, 2020

‘We’re not all white racists.’

The protest remained peaceful and there was no evidence that Antifa was involved, with Anderson maintaining she has no regrets.

‘I just simply stated, you know, ‘You’re not going to burn down East [Grand Rapids],’’ she declared, adding she believed the far-left militant group Antifa was involved in the protest. ‘This is not about Black Lives Matter, this is about racial division.’

Anderson insisted she’s not racist.

‘Don’t be peddling that crap that we’re all white racists here because that’s not true,’ she said.

Anderson has spoken her mind publicly before. In early March, she argued against allowing marijuana businesses in East Grand Rapids.

‘We might just as well pimp out some prostitutes,’ Anderson told the East Grand Rapids City Commission at the time.