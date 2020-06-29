Little Caesars pizza pepperoni swastika delivered to Jason and Misty Laska Brook Park, Ohio couple leads to two workers fired.

What’s in a shape of a pizza? An Ohio couple who recently ordered a pizza received a rude shock when upon opening their order to eat they found the pepperoni’s arranged in the shape of a swastika – the symbol best known for the anti semitic Nazi regime.

Jason Laska said he had picked up the pie Saturday night from a Little Caesars shop in Brook Park and brought it home, WJW-TV reported.

‘[My wife] turned and asked me ‘Babe, did you order this, did they make it for you?’ And I turned around and looked at it and I could see the shock on her face and then my jaw just dropped,’ Laska told the outlet.

The couple called the pizza joint, which had just closed, to complain and received a response the following day from the manager.

‘[The employees] told him that it was supposed to be an internal joke that they were playing on each other and the other employee, and the pizza was never intended to go out,’ Laska said.

The manager told them that employees involved were let go, but the couple said they never plan to return to the store.

‘We are the type of people that support the diversity in our country, we embrace and love it. We just want to see this hate stop,’ Laska’s wife, Misty, told WJW-TV.

Speaking to cleveland19, Misty Laska said: ‘Who would do this and why would they think it’s a joke to play with signs and symbols like that in a time like today?’

Speaking to News 5, Jason Laska said: ‘These are the kinds of things that are continuing to fuel the hate and the confusion that exists in the country and in the world.’

The US gripped by racism and extreme ideological divide

The incident comes at a time where the US has been gripped by racial tension following the death of black man, George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis police officers last month.

Little Caesars confirmed in a statement that the chain fired the employees involved in the incident.

‘We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated, a spokesperson told the outlet. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values.’

It remained unclear if the workers may have anticipated the pepperoni pizza order going out to a Jewish household….