Why? South Dakota woman stomps 5 year old boy to death also...

Julia Lee Carter South Dakota woman admits to stomping to death her boyfriend’s 5 year old son, Mateo Tuberquia.

What compels people? A South Dakota woman has admitted to kicking and stomping a 5-year-old boy to death according to police.

Julia Lee Carter, 21, called cops on Monday morning to report a child wasn’t breathing as she rushed to an emergency room at Peace Hospital in Mitchell — where Mateo Tuberquia was pronounced dead, the Mitchell Police Department said in a Facebook statement.

An autopsy later revealed the boy having suffered from blunt force trauma to the abdomen. During questioning, Carter allegedly confessed to kicking the boy five times in the stomach and stomping on his abdomen.

Carter lived with Mateo and his father Sergio, although she was not the boy’s mother, with the nature of her relationship with Sergio Tuberquia still unclear.

Carter was charged with first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor, cops announced Wednesday.

‘His favorite superhero was Spiderman…’

An online obituary for Mateo called the late youngster ‘a loving boy.’

It continued: ‘He enjoyed going for walks and playing at parks. Mateo loved fishing with his father, loved being with his sisters and dancing, and watching Scooby-Doo and Pokémon.

‘His favorite superhero was Spiderman, and he enjoyed playing Spiderman on his father’s PS4. Mateo was his sisters’ guardian, and will continue to be their guardian.’