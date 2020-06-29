: About author bio at bottom of article.

Michigan woman yells racial slurs at new ‘white’ neighbors in early hours

Jessica Evans Michigan racist of Detroit is filmed by new Adrian ‘white’ neighbor, Bailey Jenkins going on racial tirade, accusing her of being the N-word repeatedly.

A Michigan woman has been captured on video calling her white neighbors the N-word during a tirade of abuse because she said they were making loud noises in the early hours of the morning.

The woman – who has been identified as Jessica Evans – appeared to be dressed in pyjamas and barefoot while ranting on the street in Adrian. Bailey Jenkins filmed the unfolding episode.

Evans accused the newly moved in neighbors of ‘screaming’ and proceeded to call the neighbors, who are white, ‘n******’.

Posts Jenkins in the video caption, ‘The video was taken at 6 AM. I was not moving. I moved four days prior to the video.’

Rapper and actor Ice T shared the video of Evans on Twitter and dubbed her a ‘racist’ in the caption.

hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS — bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020

On Facebook, a woman appearing to be Ms Evans said the mention from Ice T ‘got me geeked’.

In the clip – Evans yells at Ms Jenkins to ‘record your man moving furniture’.

She then states: ‘Hang on, I’m going to get my camera to record you in your robe. You’ve been screaming since what time? You just moved in.’

At some point Evans tells the neighbors: ‘You are dumb n****** making a scene.’

Jenkins replies: ‘I’m going to find out where you work and you’re going to lose your job for saying that’, to which Ms Evans replies: ‘I get paid by the government.’

Jenkins responds: ‘You can’t say that word’ only for Evans to respond: ‘Really n*****? You’re a n*****, honey. Do you think because you’re not brown you’re not a n*****?’

Jenkins retorts: ‘What the f*** is wrong with you?’ to which Evans replies: ‘Um, n*****s waking me up at 4am, no I’m sorry, 3.30am.’

‘Am I famous yet?’

The interaction was posted to Twitter and shared by Ice T who wrote: ‘Racist of the day.’

Newsweek reported that a post on a Facebook account appearing to belong to Jessica Evans read: ‘Hey ya’ll Ice T tweeted me. You got me messed up if you don’t think that got me geeked.’

A since-deleted post on the same page read: ‘I called some very white people the N-word.

‘And all these crazy racists associated it with black people and call me the bad guy.

‘That’s super weird guys because race wasn’t involved in this at all. Black people weren’t involved, Arabs weren’t involved.

‘Just a white lady calling some meth heads the N-word because they’ve kept me up every night since they moved in.’

A regard of Jenkins’ Facebook page included Jenkins describing her political views on as being ‘hard right.’ She lists Detroit as her hometown and wrote that she is a widow. She did not list a job on the account.