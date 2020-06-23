#IHaveABlackHusband trends on social media after white Karen is filmed hysterically responding to Karlos Dillard’s claim he was ‘flipped off’ in road rage incident cause he is black.

Here we go again, a new Karen. Video has captured the moment a black driver confronting a white female driver who allegedly ‘flipped him off’ while driving only for the un-identified woman to hysterically cry ‘I have a black husband,’ as the man identified as Karlos Dillard confronts the woman cowering next to her now parked car as he questions her motivations after the alleged incident.

‘This Karen cut me off, break checked some almost causing a accident flipped me off and called me out of my name. She didn’t know I had time today,’ Dillard posted under the Twitter handle, @wypipo_h8.To date that post has been viewed 1.7 million times, with 34.3K retweets and 73.7 likes.

‘This Karen cut me off, break checked me and then followed me for 4 blocks.’

Posts Dillard an author, actor, comedian on his website: ‘I moved to Seattle, Wa to find myself, I never knew that it would lead me to the journey I am on today. I am most known for my quick sassy remarks and being real no matter the situation.’

Dillard claims being ‘blocked’ off by the woman by virtue of him being black in a road rage incident, only for the woman whom he repeatedly calls ‘Karen’ to hysterically deny the man’s accusations, insisting in 14 minute video originally posted on Instagram that she ‘didn’t see who was in the car.’

Posted Dillard on Instagram of the alleged June 22 incident, ‘Karen got caught with her road rage. I’m literally not leaving my house anymore. This Karen cut me off, break checked me and then followed me for 4 blocks. When I started recording her antics she peeled off and tried to get away with her racism. I had time today to let her know that i am not the one. I’m glad SEVERAL white and black people saw her racism and had my back.’

I just hadddd to find his Instagram… pic.twitter.com/RSaQN0Hxpo — Yams (@B_inreallife) June 23, 2020

Using hysteria, white privilege, gender to become a victim

In the video, Karlos is seen following the woman all the way to her house to ask why she flipped him off when he was not at fault. However, on seeing Karlos, she begins to cry loudly and says ‘I have a black husband’.

The histrionics would soon lead to #IHaveABlackHusband trending on social media.

At some point, the female driver accuses Karlos of attacking her as she makes to block her license number plate as he demands to know why she’d brought on the road rage incident.

As her yelling and screaming intensify, bystanders rush to stop the woman from creating a further commotion. And, when Karlos explains the situation, one of them agrees that they saw the woman flip him off.

not sure why she thought covering her license plate after he already filmed it was going to make a difference 🥴 pic.twitter.com/o61rOgk4Jz — #blacklivesmatter (@ericjcui) June 23, 2020

Does #IHaveABlackHusband mean you still can’t be racist?

Social media users weren’t buying white Karen’s story and began to accuse her of being an ‘undercover racist’ along with falsely accusing Karlos of attacking her.

Posted one commentator, ‘saying “I have a black husband” or anything of that nature(black friend, coworker, CHILD,etc.) does not mean you’re not racist..undercover racists are the worst. the bold ones are the ones we shouldn’t fear.. but them undercovers are a WHOLE NOTHER STORY.’

While another added, ‘I have a black husband” is not an excuse for being racist then she gonna be like you’re attacking me when bro was like 6 ft away from her LMAOO she so dumb bra’.

Weaponization of whiteness at any cost

‘#I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND Sometimes it’s best to keep it moving. People such as this woman could get a brother shot. Allow her to live in her racist world. Don’t allow her misery to become your company.’ read another tweet. ‘The fact that karen felt the need to say #IHaveABlackHusband shows that she knows she was being racist’

While another posted, ‘…hey white ladies who don’t want to examine your white privilege and underlying racist ideas, #IHaveABlackHusband is trending on twitter right now.

And there was this assessment that caught this author’s attention as well: ‘Weaponization of ww tears, ww sound, histrionics, everything…this too much right here. #Karen, #IHaveABlackHusband is the last thing you should say when performing whiteness, esp this dangerous kind…not a good look.’