$125K: South Carolina woman charged with burglary during looting of two stores

Emma Waters Charleston, South Carolina woman charged with burglary during looting of two stores after weekend protests turned riotous.

A South Carolina woman has been arrested in connection to the looting of two businesses when a peaceful demonstration turned riotous in Charleston over the weekend, according to reports.

Emma Waters, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of burglary at a clothing shop and a grocery store Saturday, WCSC reports.

Surveillance video showed people breaking into front windows at Las Olas before merchandise was stolen from a display at the clothing store.

A woman was seen climbing through the window before unlocking a door and letting several other looters inside to rip merchandise from shelves.

Damage to the store and the value of stolen clothing totaled $25,000.

Coordinated acts of looting observed

An employee at Las Olas posted a surveillance on its Instagram page, saying a woman believed to be Waters let in other looters during the protests, WCIV reports.

The owner told police she was also spotted stealing merchandise herself.

Waters is also facing charges for a burglary at King Street Grocery, where a manager told police $100,000 of food and other items was stolen, as well as a cash register and money, WCSC reports.

Waters, who has been charged with two counts of second-degree violent burglary, remained held without bail early Thursday at a jail in Charleston County, records show.

Charleston police said in a statement Sunday no injuries were reported during Saturday’s ‘peaceful demonstration’ that turned violent without warning. Some of the ‘criminal behavior’ appeared to be spontaneous, while other acts were coordinated, police said.

At least seven people were arrested on charges of loitering, burglary and damage to private property, police said.

‘We will act decisively and swiftly to those participating in this type of behavior in our city,’ Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement.