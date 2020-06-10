Children of Doomsday cult follower, Lori Vallow, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan found dead on husband, Chad Daybell’s Idaho property. Victims of cult killings?

The wait is over. Authorities on Wednesday said they have found the remains of missing children of Doomsday cult follower Lori Vallow.

The remains of 7-year-old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were found at Vallow’s husband’s Idaho property. Both were reported missing since September, according to FOX 10.

‘This is the worst news we will ever get in our lives,’ the family said in a statement.

‘The Woodcock’s and The Ryan’s are confirming that the human remains found by Law enforcement on Chad Daybell’s property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering. Official statements from The Rexburg Police, The Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released soon. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy while we grieve.’

The human remains were found at Daybell’s Rexburg property on Tuesday after investigators showed up with a search warrant and started tearing into his backyard with a backhoe.

BREAKING: Rexburg police in Idaho confirm that they found human remains at Chad Daybell’s home. They have not been identified. Chad is Lori Vallow’s husband. Her children have been missing since September. @abc15 (photo from https://t.co/6idIEZ1eSB) pic.twitter.com/mdbPVK7lxl — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) June 9, 2020

Lori Vallow and Idaho husband obstruction with search for missing children

Daybell was arrested late Tuesday and charged Wednesday with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and could see upgraded charges soon, Fremont County prosecutor Rob Wood hinted during the stepdad’s court appearance.

Cops began investigating in November after worried family members told them that Vallow’s two children hadn’t been seen since September.

Officers determined that Vallow and her Idaho husband were lying about the children’s whereabouts and had fled to Hawaii without them.

The couple had previously claimed that Tylee ‘died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue,’ police said. Daybell told others that Vallow had no minor children.

In court documents, Prosecutor Wood said he believes Chad Daybell either concealed or helped hide the remains knowing that they were about to be used as evidence in court. Wood said the first body was hidden or destroyed sometime on or after Sept. 8 — the last known day that Tylee was seen — and the second on or after Sept. 22, the last known day that JJ was seen.

Of note, Prosecutor Ron Wood said the concealment of one of the bodies was ‘particularly egregious.’

Daybell is currently being held on a $1 million bail. Vallow — a doomsday fanatic — was arrested in February on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation. She has pleaded not guilty.

New questions raised

Besides the missing children, the couple also have been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses.

The case has since drawn global attention over the couple’s doomsday beliefs.