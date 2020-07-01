Woman coughs on cancer patient at Jacksonville Pier 1 store becomes most...

Debra Hunter Pier One Jacksonville store shopper filmed coughing on cancer patient Heather Sprague during outburst at Florida store.

Here we go again. A woman has been captured in a now-viral video ‘purposefully coughing’ in the face of a cancer patient at a Pier 1 store in Florida amid the ongoing coronavirus.

‘How about that,’ says the woman in the clip identified by social media as Debra Vecchio Hunter, 52, of Fernandina Beach, as she flips the bird to Heather Sprague in the Jacksonville home goods store.

‘I think I’ll get real close to you and cough on you,’ Debra Hunter, 52, says to Sprague before she coughs directly on her, while calling her an, ‘A—–e.’

Shocked shoppers inside the store can be heard saying ‘no’ and ‘no way’ as the incident unfolded.

As Hunter moved to exit the store with her young child, video shows her yelling, ‘You’re lucky I don’t kick you.’

A woman in this video, who has since been identified as Debra Vecchio Hunter, intentionally coughs on another woman who is a cancer patient. The incident took place at Pier One at the St. John’s Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Original video: https://t.co/p6l89Ax1ha pic.twitter.com/HClc0sepeD — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 26, 2020

Remains at large

The video was posted to Facebook last week by Sprague who has since filed a police report against the woman, First Coast News reported.

Hunter has not been arrested or charged, according to the media outlet, which reported that ‘battery — touch or strike, no injury’ was cited as the offense on the police report.

In a Victim Crime Report filed with the State Attorney’s Office, Sprague said that Hunter also threatened to kick her and tore down a sign when leaving the store.

Debra Hunter was not arrested, and is listed as ‘at large’ in the report.

Pier 1 shopper observed behaving abusively towards staff

Sprague, who says she’s a mother of 10 and a brain tumor patient at the Mayo Clinic, said that she noticed a pair of unattended children wandering around the store before the incident occurred.

‘It became apparent that they belonged to a woman at the register who was becoming increasingly belligerent,’ she posted on Facebook.

‘She was screaming at, swearing, insulting, and threatening the staff as she demanded to return an item she didn’t have with her, just a photo of the item on her phone,’ Sprague said of the woman who coughed on her.

Sprague noted that store staffers could not process the return, so ‘she continued to rage, all the while her poor little boy was squirming and asking for a bathroom, which she would have needed to leave the store to find.’

‘When she positioned herself so the clerks couldn’t exit the checkout area and screamed that she would stay right there, yelling as loud as she wanted, until all their customers left…I stood at a distance, pulled out my phone and wordlessly began filming,’ said Sprague, who captured the rest of the interaction on video.

This is Debra Vecchio Hunter on Facebook. Her page, and her mother’s page, are full of exactly the type of disgusting, privileged, vile hate that you would expect. https://t.co/Kko4qLEeMC — Chris Kopyar (@ckopyar) June 27, 2020

Abusive woman becomes most hated on social media as she removes her Facebook account

‘I did not speak, react, or engage. Simply stood to document the behavior. When bullies are faced with accountability they must acknowledge the unacceptability of their actions,’ Sprague continued in her post.

She added that she was headed to get a COVID-19 test and ended the post writing, ‘thanks Karen*cough, cough.*’

Of note Hunter has since removed her Facebook account as social media demands the woman be made accountable for her actions and now becoming the latest persons non gratis in the ongoing cancel culture.